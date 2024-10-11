'Urging Nitish Kumar to withdraw support': Akhilesh Yadav makes bold call to challenge Modi government over Jai Prakash Narayan snub

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav urged Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to withdraw his party's support from the Narendra Modi-led government, citing a recent incident where Yadav, a socialist, was prevented from garlanding the statue of Jai Prakash Narayan. This call for action came after authorities in Lucknow blocked Yadav from accessing the statue on Thursday, sparking protests by Samajwadi Party workers, which continued on Friday when Yadav revisited the site.

Related Articles

Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) is currently part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Akhilesh Yadav pointed out that many socialist leaders, like Kumar, are currently supporting the government. "Nitish Kumar, who rose from the movement led by Jai Prakash Narayan, should take this opportunity to withdraw support from a government that is preventing socialists from paying tribute to their icon," Yadav remarked.

Jai Prakash Narayan, popularly known as JP, was a Gandhian leader and freedom fighter, renowned for his opposition to Indira Gandhi's regime during the Emergency. On his birth anniversary, Akhilesh Yadav accused the current government of disrespecting JP's legacy. "The government is trying to sell off the museum dedicated to Jai Prakash Narayan, symbolizing their disregard for his contributions and the Constitution. We had to pay our respects on the road after being denied access to the statue," Yadav said.

In response, BJP leader Shazia Ilmi criticized Akhilesh Yadav for engaging in what she called a political stunt. She suggested that if Yadav truly wanted to honor JP's legacy, he should end alliances with parties that JP had opposed during the Emergency. "He knows very well that construction is ongoing, and there are other ways to pay tribute," Ilmi added.

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) had earlier issued a statement clarifying that the Jai Prakash Narayan Convention Centre was under construction. Due to construction materials being scattered and the potential hazards posed by the rainy season, the LDA had deemed the site unsuitable for a visit by Yadav, who is under Z-Plus security, according to a letter dated October 10.

This incident has ignited political tensions, with Akhilesh Yadav’s protests drawing attention to the broader issue of respect for socialist icons and the political alignments surrounding the Modi government.



