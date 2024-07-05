Bihar takes action: 16 engineers suspended over 10 bridge collapses

Sixteen engineers were suspended on Thursday following a string of bridge collapses in Bihar over the past two weeks.

The suspensions were announced a day after another bridge collapsed in Saran district, prompting Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to order a thorough inspection of all under-construction and old bridges across the state within two weeks.

Since June 18, a total of 10 bridges have collapsed across various districts including Kishanganj, Araria, East Champaran, Madhubani, Siwan, and Saran.

The bridge collapses have sparked a political controversy, with the Nitish Kumar government and the Opposition trading accusations over accountability. Building Construction Minister Ashok Kumar Choudhary blamed former Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav for failing to implement effective bridge maintenance policies during his tenure as the state's road and building construction minister.

In response, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav accused the minister of hypocrisy, calling it a case of "pot calling the kettle black."

Meanwhile, Union Minister and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has attributed the recent incidents of bridge collapses in the state to the monsoon season. He defended Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, stating that Kumar had directed officials to take strict action against those found negligent.

Expressing his concern, Manjhi questioned why the bridges were collapsing now and not earlier, suggesting a deliberate attempt to tarnish the government's reputation. He also raised suspicions about the quality of materials used in construction projects.