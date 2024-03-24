Bijnor: 4 arrested after viral video shows Holi colour forcefully put on Muslim women

After a video circulated online showing revelers forcibly applying Holi colors to two women on a bike, Bijnor Police took swift action against the harassment. One person was arrested, while three others identified from CCTV footage were detained.

The incident occurred on Saturday as a man and two women were en route to a medicine shop. Despite their objections, three to four individuals, unfamiliar to the family, halted them and applied Holi colors forcefully.

The video from Bijnor shows a group of men forcefully applying Holi colours to a Muslim man and two women while harassing them amid religious chants. This is what happens when a chief minister openly flaunts his bigotry towards minorities. pic.twitter.com/qZOJsJN0J0 — Ismat Ara (@IsmatAraa) March 24, 2024

The viral video showed Muslim women engaging in a heated argument with the revellers after their motorcycle was halted. Initially, the man was covered in colors, followed by the two women being drenched with a bucket of water. The revellers chanted slogans like "Har Har Mahadev," "Jai Shri Ram," and "Holi hai."

"Holi is an auspicious festival. Do not harass anyone, do not put colours on people forcefully. Action will be taken against people found breaking the law," Bijnor Police Neeraj Jadaun said in a video message issued in the context of the viral video.

Actor Swara Bhasker responded to the viral video, condemning it as a criminal physical assault. She expressed dismay, stating that such incidents tarnish the essence of Hindu festivities and reflect the impunity granted to perpetrators by those in power.

"Shameful that this is what Hindu festivities are for mobs who have impunity from the highest powers in the land," Swara Bhasker wrote.