India
Bijnor: 4 arrested after viral video shows Holi colour forcefully put on Muslim women

The incident occurred on Saturday as a man and two women were en route to a medicine shop. Despite their objections, three to four individuals, unfamiliar to the family, halted them and applied Holi colors forcefully.

After a video circulated online showing revelers forcibly applying Holi colors to two women on a bike, Bijnor Police took swift action against the harassment. One person was arrested, while three others identified from CCTV footage were detained.

The viral video showed Muslim women engaging in a heated argument with the revellers after their motorcycle was halted. Initially, the man was covered in colors, followed by the two women being drenched with a bucket of water. The revellers chanted slogans like "Har Har Mahadev," "Jai Shri Ram," and "Holi hai."

"Holi is an auspicious festival. Do not harass anyone, do not put colours on people forcefully. Action will be taken against people found breaking the law," Bijnor Police Neeraj Jadaun said in a video message issued in the context of the viral video.

Actor Swara Bhasker responded to the viral video, condemning it as a criminal physical assault. She expressed dismay, stating that such incidents tarnish the essence of Hindu festivities and reflect the impunity granted to perpetrators by those in power.

"Shameful that this is what Hindu festivities are for mobs who have impunity from the highest powers in the land," Swara Bhasker wrote.

Published on: Mar 24, 2024, 7:17 PM IST
