'Bitter gourd remains bitter...': PM Modi blasts Congress, calls it the 'originator' of all problems faced by country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly criticised the Congress party in Maharashtra, blaming it as the "originator" of various problems faced by the country, including terrorism, naxalism, and violence in Kashmir.

He also mentioned that India fell behind other nations that gained independence around the same time under the rule of the Congress party.

Addressing the public meeting on Monday, PM Modi said, "It is the responsibility of political parties to resolve people's issues but the Congress Party is the root of all problems in the country. Since Independence, who has been responsible for the country's partition on the basis of religion? Who was responsible for the problem in Kashmir? So many countries got independent at the same time, and went ahead. Which party was in power for the maximum time?"

He also criticised the Congress party, questioning who provided protection to terrorists for appeasement during the era when bomb blasts were frequent. He also blamed Congress for not effectively addressing the issue of Naxalism, which escalated into 'red terror'.

"The dispute over Ram janmabhoomi continued even after seven decades of independence. Who used to create obstruction in the construction of Ayodhya's Ram Temple? The leaders of which party questioned the existence of Lord Ram?" PM Modi further said.

Modi used a Marathi proverb to criticize the Congress party in response to comments made by party leaders DK Suresh and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

"Bitter gourd remains bitter whether it is mixed with ghee or sugar. This perfectly applies to Congress. They can never improve. Due to its misdeeds, today the Congress party has lost public support in the country, that's why the Congress has openly started the game of divide and rule," the Prime Minister said. "The Congress manifesto has the language of Muslim League written in it. Their MPs are talking about another partition of India. Leaders of the INDI alliance are threatening to separate South India. DMK party is terming 'Santana' as dengue and malaria," he added.

He further criticised Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his comments and reaffirmed that Kashmir is an integral part of the country.

"Congress President has said, why Modi talks about Kashmir and Article 370 in other states? You tell me, isn't this Congress' divisive thinking? Is Kashmir not ours? Is it not our crown?" PM Modi said. "When Kashmir was burning under the fire of terrorism, houses of Kashmiri Pandits were being burnt, late Balasaheb Thackeray had openly come out against Congress. Did Balasaheb Thackeray think that Kashmir is on fire and what it has to do with the people of Maharashtra? I am happy that Eknath Shinde and his party are strongly taking forward the ideas of Bala Saheb," he added.

During his speech, Modi emphasized that the Lok Sabha polls are about choosing between stability and instability, highlighting the significance of having a stable government.

"This is an election between stability and instability. On one side is BJP, which believes in taking strong and big decisions for the country. On the other hand, is the Congress party and the INDI alliance says 'jaha bhi satta pao, khoob malai khao' (Reap as much as possible wherever you come to power)," PM Modi said. "INDI Alliance has always pushed the country into instability. How important it is to have a stable government, that can understand better than Maharashtra," he added.

Modi mentioned the diverse and high-quality wood from Chandrapur, noting its use in construction projects like the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the new Parliament building.

"Chandrapur sent wood for the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. The wood from Chandrapur was also used in the new Parliament building, which represents the New India. The fame of Chandrapur has reached the entire country, I congratulate the people of Chandrapur," he further said.

Maharashtra, with 48 seats, sends the second-highest number of MPs to the parliament. The state will conduct polling in five phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. Vote counting will take place on June 4. In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 23 seats, followed by Shiv Sena (undivided) with 18 seats.