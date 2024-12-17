BJP cracks the whip on absentee MPs as 'One Nation, One Election' bill sparks fierce debate

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to issue notices to 20 MPs who were absent during the voting on the ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill, which was presented in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The BJP had issued a three-line whip to ensure the presence of all its Lok Sabha MPs for the crucial vote. The two bills, which aim to synchronize Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, were introduced in the Lower House.

The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill was tabled by Meghwal after a nearly 90-minute debate, followed by a vote. A total of 269 members supported the bill, while 198 voted against it.

Additionally, Meghwal introduced the Union Territories Amendment Bill, which seeks to align elections in the Union territories of Puducherry, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir with the Lok Sabha elections. The bill has now been referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for further discussions.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah clarified that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed referring the bills to a joint committee for in-depth discussions at all levels. "Detailed discussions can take place in the JPC. The report of the JPC will be approved by the Cabinet, followed by another round of discussion in the House," Shah stated.

Opposition parties have strongly criticized the ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill, claiming it undermines federalism. Congress leader Manish Tewari opposed the introduction of the bills, arguing that they attack the basic structure doctrine, which protects key features of the Constitution from being altered by Parliament. "Federalism and the democratic structure of our country are essential features of the Constitution. These bills challenge that structure and exceed the legislative competence of this House," Tewari, a former Union Minister, said.

DMK's Baalu and NCP's Supriya Sule suggested referring the bills to a parliamentary committee if they couldn't be withdrawn. "This bill is designed to maximize political advantage and convenience, and it will destroy regional parties," stated Asaduddin Owaisi, leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).