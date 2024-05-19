'Operation Jhaadu': AAP's bank accounts will be frozen next, claims Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had launched 'Operation Jhaadu' to finish the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He said 'Operation Jhaadu' was launched so that the AAP would not grow big and become a challenge to the BJP. "Through 'Operation Jhaadu', AAP's big leaders will be arrested, they are being arrested and in the coming days, AAP's bank accounts will be frozen," he claimed.

Kejriwal today called for a protest outside the BJP HQ against the arrest of AAP leaders such as Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain. The protest was called after the chief minister's PA Bibhav Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly assaulting the party's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Malilwal.

Ahead of the march, Kejriwal addressed party workers and claimed that ED's lawyer had already given this statement in court that soon after the election, the AAP's bank accounts would be frozen. "He (the lawyer) said that if they freeze our account now we will get sympathy. After the election, they will freeze our accounts, our office will be cleared out and we will be brought to the streets. These are the 3 plans made by BJP," he said.

Arvind Kejriwal also suggested that there was no liquor scam as no recovery was made by the ED. "Since I came to power in 2015, how many allegations did they (BJP) raise? Now they say that a liquor policy scam has happened, people are asking them if the scam happened, where is the money? In other places when a raid happens, notes and gold are recovered but here nothing was found. Where is all the money? They (BJP) made fake cases and arrested our people."