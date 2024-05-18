scorecardresearch
Business Today
AAP MP Raghav Chadha returns after eye surgery, visits Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at his residence

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha emerged after months of absence to make a public appearance at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence in the national city on Saturday. A video showed the moment Chadha arrived at the CM's residence in a car.

Known to be a trusted confidant of Kejriwal and a key figure handling crucial party responsibilities, Chadha had been notably absent due to undergoing emergency eye surgery, specifically a vitrectomy, earlier this month in the United Kingdom.

His prolonged absence sparked questions, especially amidst a series of ups and downs faced by the party, including Kejriwal's recent arrest. However, the AAP had assured that Chadha would rejoin the party's Lok Sabha election campaign once he regained his health.

In an official statement issued on May 2, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj revealed, "Raghav Chadha underwent a significant eye surgery in the UK. His condition was reported to be critical, with a risk of potential blindness. As soon as his health improves, he will return to India and participate in our election efforts."

While Chadha had been physically absent during the party's challenging times, he remained active on social media platforms, occasionally using his presence to back the party and lead attacks against political adversaries.

On May 10, following the Supreme Court's decision to grant interim bail to Kejriwal until June 1 in the excise policy case, Chadha took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his sentiments, stating, "The eyes of every citizen in the country are filled with joy; their brother, their son Arvind Kejriwal is on the brink of release from jail."

Published on: May 18, 2024, 1:50 PM IST
