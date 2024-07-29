'BJP is the new Chakravyuh, entrapping students, farmers': LoP Rahul Gandhi fires back at Narendra Modi-led govt during Budget session

As the second week of the Budget Session commenced, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi addressed the Union Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha, claiming that there is “an atmosphere of fear in the country.” The Budget session, which started on July 22, will conclude on August 12.

Related Articles

In his speech, Gandhi invoked the 'Chakravyuh' metaphor from the Mahabharata. Chakravyuh was a battle formation that led to the death of Arjuna's son, Abhimanyu.

"Many thousands of years ago, there was a Chakravyuh in Kurukshetra. I did some research, and do you know the shape of this Chakravyuh? It was lotus-shaped," Gandhi alleged. He further claimed that the current government is creating a similar Chakravyuh, entrapping farmers, students, and the broader population of India.

Gandhi further pointed out that the BJP during the 2024 Budget session betrayed the country's middle class. "There are two ways by which the BJP betrayed India's middle class. Removing indexation and enhancing long term capital gains tax were the ways which the middle class was betrayed by the BJP," Gandhi alleged.

