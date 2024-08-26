BJP distances from Kangana Ranaut's remarks on farmers' protest just ahead of Haryana polls, reprimands Mandi MP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has distanced itself from its Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut’s remarks about the farmers’ agitation and asked her to refrain from making such statements in the future.

“The statement made by BJP MP Ms. Kangana Ranaut in the context of the farmers’ protest does not reflect the party's stance. The Bharatiya Janata Party expresses its disagreement with her remarks,” BJP said in an official statement on August 26. Ms Kangana Ranaut is not authorised to speak on policy matters on behalf of the party. BJP has directed Ms Ranaut to refrain from making such statements in the future, the statement added.

Kangana stirred yet another controversy by suggesting that the farmers’ protests could have led to a Bangladesh-like situation if strong measures had not been taken by the government.

The newly elected Mandi MP took to her X handle and shared a video alleging that during the farmers’ protest, “bodies were seen hanging and rapes were taking place”.

The Bollywood actor-turned-MP also blamed vested interests and “foreign powers” for the continuation of the protests even after the laws were rolled back.

“What happened in Bangladesh, it could have easily happened here too. There is a conspiracy by foreign powers and these filmy people thrive on it. They don’t care if the country goes to the dogs,” she said in her post.

Her remarks did not go down well within her party and senior BJP leader Harjit Garewal asked Kangana to refrain from such comments.

“It is not Kangana’s department to speak on farmers, Kangana’s statement is personal. PM Modi and the BJP are farmer friendly. The opposition parties are working against us and Kangana's statement is doing the same. She should not make such statements, on sensitive or religious issues, religious organisations,” Garewal told India Today.

Ranaut’s comments come ahead of the assembly elections in Haryana. Her remarks could further fuel farmers’ outrage against the party, potentially impacting its poll prospects in agri-centric areas.

This is not the first time the Mandi MP faced backlash for her comments on farmers. In 2020, during the anti-farm laws protest she had stoked a huge row making derogatory remarks about a farmer.