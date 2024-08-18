BJP tried to keep me in jail somehow in fake cases till Delhi elections: Manish Sisodia

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tried to keep him lodged in jail under false cases till the Delhi assembly polls.

Speaking to a gathering during his 'Padyatra' campaign at his Patparganj constituency on Saturday, Sisodia said the BJP's "conspiracy" to keep him in jail till the elections fell apart due to the blessings of Lord Hanuman.

Related Articles

He said that the central agencies registered such cases against him and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal – who is still in jail – that are usually reserved for terrorists and drug mafia.

"I have come among my brothers and sisters of Patparganj after 17 months. They (BJP) tried to keep me in jail somehow in fake cases till Delhi Assembly polls. But due to the blessings of Bajrangbali and Ram ji, their conspiracies failed," he said.

Sisodia assured the gathering that Kejriwal too would be out of jail soon.

Manish Sisodia interacted with people in West Vinod Nagar, Patparganj. Sisodia's 'Padyatra' campaign for the February 2025 Assembly polls started from Greater Kailash on Friday. The senior AAP leader plans to visit all 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi. He spoke with local shopkeepers and rickshaw pullers, gathering their feedback.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met senior Sisodia on Friday. This was Mann's first meeting with Sisodia after the Aam Aadmi Party leader was released on bail by the Supreme Court last week.

Sisodia, who was arrested in connection with the excise policy case on February 26 last year, was granted bail by the apex court on August 9.