Arvind Kejriwal will be out of jail in 24 hours: Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia 

Fresh out of jail, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia urged an uprising against what he termed the "dictatorship" prevailing in the nation. His remarks came just one day after his release from jail, where he had been detained for 17 months under allegations tied to the Delhi excise policy case.

Addressing AAP workers at the party headquarters, Sisodia criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that no party or individual holds greater power than the Constitution. "Every person must resist this dictatorship that not only imprisons leaders but also torments ordinary citizens," he declared.

While in custody, Sisodia stated that his primary concern was not his bail but rather the plight of other people who he claimed were falsely jailed for failing to support the BJP financially. His release was sanctioned by the Supreme Court, which emphasised that his prolonged detention without trial had infracted his right to a speedy trial.

In his speech, Sisodia highlighted the integrity of AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is imprisoned under the same allegations. He reported that Kejriwal serves as a "symbol of honesty" in India, suggesting that efforts are underway to malign his image. "If opposition leaders unite against this dictatorship, Kejriwal will be released in 24 hours," he stated.

Resonating with the themes of resilience and justice, Sisodia compared AAP members to "horses of a chariot," reinforcing that their true leader, Kejriwal, would soon be released. He pledged that the Supreme Court's ruling to grant his bail exemplified the Constitution's capacity to triumph over dictatorship.

Reflecting on his time in jail, Sisodia noted that expectations for a timely adjudication were unmet, stretching to 17 months. However, he concluded that "in the end, truth has triumphed."

In a pointed denunciation of the BJP's handling of athlete Vinesh Phogat, who faced controversy during her disqualification from the Paris Olympics, Sisodia commented on governmental indifference and the repercussions of dissent against BJP leadership.