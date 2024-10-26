'BJP understands that only drama can reduce...': Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai after Virendraa Sachdeva gets admitted to hospital after dip in polluted Yamuna river

BJP leader Virendra Sachdeva was hospitalized on Saturday morning, two days after taking a dip in the polluted Yamuna River as a protest against alleged "corruption" by the AAP-led Delhi government, according to ANI.

Sachdeva, the Delhi BJP president, was admitted to RML Nursing Home with symptoms of shortness of breath and severe skin irritation. He reportedly had no prior history of breathing or skin issues.

“Virendraa Sachdeva is experiencing severe itching, and his breathing is uncomfortable,” Delhi BJP said in a statement released on Saturday.

In response to the incident, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the BJP often resorts to theatrics rather than substantive action in addressing pollution in the national capital. He expressed concern over the party's approach, emphasizing that genuine efforts are needed to combat environmental issues.

"BJP is the party that creates pollution and it understands that only drama can reduce pollution, I think all the governments and all the parties need to work together. How has he fallen ill? I wish for their good health, but I want to request this. Pollution cannot be reduced by stopping this drama. This shows what is the level of thinking of the leaders of BJP. When I was making the winter action plan, I had written a letter to the BJP President but till date, no suggestion has come..." Rai said in a statement.

Rai suggested taking practical steps to mitigate pollution in Delhi, particularly as the winter months approach, when air quality typically deteriorates. He noted that the government had been proactive in preparing a winter action plan to address the city's pollution levels, yet he criticized the BJP for not providing any constructive suggestions in response to his outreach.

In response to Virendraa Sachdeva's allegations, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj denied the BJP leader's claims about pollution in the Yamuna River. He stated that the majority of the pollution is caused by industrial waste coming from Sonipat and Panipat in Haryana. Bharadwaj emphasized that there is no dumping of industrial waste into the river from Delhi.

“As far as industrial waste in the Yamuna is concerned, there is no industry in Delhi. Industrial waste is coming from the drains of Panipat and Sonipat. This has been verified, and the NGT has said this many times. If Virendra Sachdeva is serious about this, he should talk to the Haryana government and stop industrial waste from Sonipat and Panipat,” ANI quoted Bharadwaj as saying.