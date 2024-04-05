BJP worker detained in connection to Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reportedly detained Sai Prasad, a BJP worker, in connection with the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. According to sources quoted by India Today, two mobile shop workers, questioned by the NIA last week, allegedly named Prasad.

Sai Prasad has been brought in for questioning by the NIA due to his alleged connection with two suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. Last week, the NIA conducted raids in Shivamogga, including a mobile store and the residences of two suspects.

According to police sources, the low-intensity bomb blast at Bengaluru's popular cafe on Friday was executed by triggering the IED bomb using a timer.

Meanwhile, the Congress criticized the BJP over the detention of Sai Prasad in Karnataka. Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao questioned the response of the state's "saffron supporters."

"With the NIA arresting a BJP worker, does it not imply BJP's involvement in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast? Is there any clearer evidence that the saffron extremism propagated by the BJP in the name of religious protection is causing serious issues? What response does the central BJP, enforcing RSS ideologies nationwide, have to this?" Rao said in a tweet in Kannada.

Dinesh Gundu Rao also demanded explanations from the BJP for accusing the Congress-led state government in Karnataka regarding the Rameshwaram Cafe blast. The incident, which occurred on March 1, left ten people injured after a blast at Bengaluru's popular Rameshwaram Cafe.

The recent low-intensity bomb blast at Bengaluru's well-known cafe was caused by triggering an IED bomb using a timer.

Additionally, last week, the NIA offered a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for providing information leading to the arrest of two main suspects in the Bengaluru cafe blast case.

The agency asked the public for information regarding two individuals wanted in the case: Mussavir Hussain Shazib, also known as Shazeb or Md Juned Hussain or Mohammed Juned Sayed, and Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, also known as Abdul Matheen Taha or Matheen or Taha or Vignesh D or Sumit, or any other assumed Hindu name.