BJP’s Annamalai lashes himself in protest, demands justice for Anna University assault survivor

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai whipped himself in Coimbatore as a sign of protest to demand justice for a 19-year-old girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted in Anna University.

On Thursday, the BJP leader had said he would fast for 48 days and wouldn't wear footwear until the DMK was removed from power in Tamil Nadu.

During a press conference on Thursday he said, “Tomorrow, I will hold a protest in front of my house, where I will whip myself six times. I will fast for 48 days and appeal to the six-armed Murugan. A protest will be held in front of the house of every BJP member."

BJP and AIADMK leaders also led a protest on December 26, after which they were detained by the police.

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan accused the DMK-led state government of attempting to silence dissent. He told news agency ANI, "This is atrocious. They want to crush our voice."

The leaders were protesting an incident where a second-year student of Anna University who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man on the university campus on Monday night.

Annamalai has alleged that the girl and a boy were on university campus when two unidentified individuals allegedly snuck onto campus, beat up the boy and sexually assaulted the girl.

He also accused the DMK government of letting crimes against women rise in the state, and asked them to swiftly ensure appropriate action by the police in this case.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party chief Vijay has also asked for the police to take action against the perpetrator of the “deeply shocking and painful” crime.

