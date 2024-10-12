BJP's Nayab Singh Saini to take oath as Haryana CM on Oct 17, PM Modi to attend ceremony

BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini is poised to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana for a second term on October 17, following the party's remarkable third consecutive victory in the recent Assembly elections.

According to the sources, the swearing-in ceremony will be held at 10 AM at Parade Ground in Panchkula, where key political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers from various BJP-ruled states, are expected to be in attendance.

In a meeting prior to the ceremony, Saini will be formally elected as the leader of the BJP's legislative party, reaffirming his leadership within the party. A 10-member committee, led by the Panchkula District Commissioner, has been established by the state chief secretary to oversee the arrangements for the oath-taking event.

During the recent electoral campaign, the BJP indicated that Saini, who succeeded Manohar Lal Khattar as Chief Minister in March, would be its candidate for the top position should they secure a win. His representation of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), a significant demographic in Haryana, further solidified his appeal to voters.

Earlier this week, Saini and other newly-elected BJP MLAs convened with senior party leaders in Delhi, including a meeting with Prime Minister Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, and Union Minister JP Nadda.

The BJP's success in Haryana marks a significant achievement, as it defied a decade of anti-incumbency sentiment and countered exit poll predictions, securing an impressive 48 out of 90 Assembly seats. In contrast, the Congress Party, which was anticipating a comeback, managed to secure only 37 seats.

After parting ways with the BJP in March 2024, the JJP suffered significant losses, while the Aam Aadmi Party failed to win any seats. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) garnered merely two seats, and three independents, including Savitri Jindal, also entered the Assembly and have pledged support to the BJP.