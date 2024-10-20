Blast reported outside CRPF school in Delhi’s Rohini, search underway

A blast has been reported outside a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school in Delhi’s Rohini area early today morning (October 20).

Emergency responders, including fire engines, a bomb squad, and a police forensic team, were dispatched to the scene in Sector 14 to determine the cause of the loud blast. The explosion caused damage to the school wall, nearby shops, and a parked car.

Delhi Fire Services reported that they received a call about the blast at 7:50 am and sent two fire engines to investigate. They confirmed there was no fire and no injuries.

“Police officers and staff reached the spot where the school wall was found damaged with a foul smell. The glasses of a nearby shop and a car parked near the shop were damaged. No one was injured. The crime team, FSL team and bomb disposal squad were called on the spot. The crime spot has been cordoned off. Fire brigade team is on the spot. The matter of the cause of the blast is being looked into,” said Delhi police.

The CRPF in a statement said, "A low intensity blast took place approximately 200-250m from CRPF school in Rohini. No injury reported. Party of 89 Bn, Delhi police, FSL team and fire brigade have reached the incident spot. No suspicious substance have been found so far. An investigation underway to find the source of blast."

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is inspecting the area near a CRPF school in Delhi's Rohini, where a blast occurred on Sunday morning, to determine if there are any terror links to the incident. Forensic teams have arrived at the scene and are analysing a white powder-like substance found near the school's wall.