Blow for Rahul Gandhi? Congress trails in 8 of 12 seats which LoP touched during his Haryana Yatra

The Congress is having a tough day today. The grand old party was hoping to win a landslide in Haryana, but the BJP has staged a stunning comeback in the northern state even after 10 years of rule. The Congress was expected to do better in the Jat-dominated region, which has 17 seats. However, the saffron party stunned the grand old party with leads on 10-plus seats.

BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malviya pointed out that the Congress was trailing/losing in 8 out of 12 assembly constituencies in Haryana, which Rahul Gandhi touched during his Vijay Sankalp Yatra. He listed the seats where the Congress was trailing despite Rahul Gandhi's efforts.

According to Malviya, the Congress is trailing in Bahadurgarh, Sonipat, Sadhaura, Ladwa, Kharkhauda, Gannaur, Gohana, Naraingarh, Mulana, Shahabad, Thanesar, and Nooh. "While Congress has reasons to be upset, one doesn’t understand India Today’s compulsion, to cleverly change Rahul Gandhi’s photo with Mr Kharge’s, the moment Congress started trailing," Malviya said.

Overall, the Congress is headed for a massive shock defeat in Haryana as it is leading only on 38 seats, while the BJP is ahead on 45-plus seats. The INLD is leading on 2 seats, while the JJP has suffered the most with no lead. The saffron party bagged 40 seats and JJP 10 seats in 2019.

From Congress, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had held a number of rallies in Haryana, where the grand old party sensed a mood of change. However, it appears, the BJP got the better of Congress in social engineering.