Haryana Election Results 2024: Full List of Winners and Constituencies

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has pulled off a surprise in Haryana, with its lead now extending to 45-plus seats. The Congress, which secured massive lead in early trends, is currently ahead on nearly 35 seats. The BJP has won 48 seats, 8 more than what the party had won in 2019. The Congress, on the other hand, has bagged just 37.

