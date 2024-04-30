Blow to Tejashwi Yadav: Former Vaishali MP quits RJD, may join Chirag Paswan's LJP 

In a setback to Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader and former Vaishali MP Ram Kishor Singh (Rama Singh) resigned from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). He was upset with the party over the denial of a ticket. Reports suggest he may join Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Wednesday. Rama Singh had won the Vaishali seat in 2014 when he was in the LJP.

"I resigned due to policies of Rashtriya Janata Dal. I served as an MLA and MP as well in the past. We saw a new young face, and we could see the possibility of a developed Bihar but in a short time only I realised the party's policies were against my ideologies. I am in politics and naturally expect an MLA or MP election ticket. In the past, I have defeated many RJD leaders. I will give information on my future plan tomorrow," he said while speaking to reporters.

According to reports, Rama Singh was demanding a ticket either from Vaishali or Sheohar - both the seats will go to polls in the sixth phase on May 25. The nomination process for these seats has started and will continue till May 6.

Rama Singh's wife Bina Singh is still with the RJD. She is an MLA from Mahnar.

In Bihar, which has 40 Lok Sabha seats, the RJD is contesting 23 seats, Congress 9, and the rest have gone to other alliance partners.