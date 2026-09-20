BMW smashes through barrier, falls off Mumbai bridge; 3 killed. Watch here

CCTV footage shows the luxury car flying off the bridge, flipping mid-air before crash-landing. The vehicle was completely destroyed in the impact.

Terrifying visuals circulating online show the BMW hurtling at high speed before smashing through the edge railing and tumbling off the bridge. The clip has gone viral on social media, with netizens expressing shock and demanding stricter penalties for rash driving on the Coastal Road.

#BREAKING A speeding #BMWCrashed through a barrier on #Mumbai 's Coastal Road near Lotus Jetty, plunging 75 feet. Three students died while one remains critical at Nair Hospital.

​@MumbaiPolice are reviewing CCTV footage to trace the crash sequence.

​#MumbaiRoadAccident pic.twitter.com/KXdwZv7xUO — jarvis ☠️ (@Vishii14) September 20, 2026

The 10.58-km Coastal Road, which connects Marine Drive with the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, was designed as a high-speed corridor. However, this tragedy has raised serious questions about safety measures and enforcement on the stretch.

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All four occupants were rushed to the civic-run Nair Hospital, where three were declared dead on arrival. Police have identified three of the deceased as 21-year-old Shanay Gajjal and 17-year-old Dhairya Seth. The third victim, Aditya Jakasniya, is believed to be around 19. The sole survivor, Aditya Oswal, aged about 20, is admitted to the hospital’s trauma ward in critical condition.

Mumbai Police have launched an inquiry into the crash. Preliminary investigations point to excessive speed as the primary cause, with the car’s speed at over 200 kmph. Authorities are examining CCTV footage, vehicle data, and witness statements to ascertain the exact circumstances.