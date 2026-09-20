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BMW smashes through barrier, falls off Mumbai bridge; 3 killed. Watch here

BMW smashes through barrier, falls off Mumbai bridge; 3 killed. Watch here

CCTV footage shows the luxury car flying off the bridge, flipping mid-air before crash-landing. The vehicle was completely destroyed in the impact.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 20, 2026 2:54 PM IST
BMW smashes through barrier, falls off Mumbai bridge; 3 killed. Watch hereThe black BMW was travelling from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali when the driver lost control of the car and fell from the bridge

Three people were killed and another left in critical condition after a speeding BMW crashed through a barrier and fell off a bridge on Mumbai’s newly opened Coastal Road early on Sunday.

The accident took place at around 5:20 am near Lotus Jetty, opposite Lala Lajpatrai College, as the black BMW was travelling from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali. According to the Coastal Road Control Room and police, the driver allegedly lost control due to overspeeding, crashed into a divider and boundary wall, and the car plunged nearly 50–75 feet from the bridge onto a construction site below.

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CCTV footage shows the luxury car flying off the bridge, flipping mid-air before crash-landing. The vehicle was completely destroyed in the impact.

Terrifying visuals circulating online show the BMW hurtling at high speed before smashing through the edge railing and tumbling off the bridge. The clip has gone viral on social media, with netizens expressing shock and demanding stricter penalties for rash driving on the Coastal Road.

The 10.58-km Coastal Road, which connects Marine Drive with the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, was designed as a high-speed corridor. However, this tragedy has raised serious questions about safety measures and enforcement on the stretch.

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All four occupants were rushed to the civic-run Nair Hospital, where three were declared dead on arrival. Police have identified three of the deceased as 21-year-old Shanay Gajjal and 17-year-old Dhairya Seth. The third victim, Aditya Jakasniya, is believed to be around 19. The sole survivor, Aditya Oswal, aged about 20, is admitted to the hospital’s trauma ward in critical condition.

Mumbai Police have launched an inquiry into the crash. Preliminary investigations point to excessive speed as the primary cause, with the car’s speed at over 200 kmph. Authorities are examining CCTV footage, vehicle data, and witness statements to ascertain the exact circumstances.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 20, 2026 2:54 PM IST
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