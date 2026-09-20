ICAI working out assurance standards for sustainability reporting by India Inc

The move will help establish a comprehensive and consistent approach for sustainability assurance across the country and is designed to strengthen the overall credibility and improve transparency of ESG reporting, said an ICAI official. The standards have been made in discussion with SEBI and have been recently approved by the ICAI Central Council.

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“As a comprehensive, principle-based framework, SSA 5000 broadens the ambit of sustainability assurance while accommodating diverse reporting frameworks with equal rigour and consistency-thereby inspiring enduring confidence among investors and stakeholders alike,” as per an ICAI statement on Sunday.

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SEBI guidelines mandate top 1,000 listed companies by market capitalisation to publish sustainability data using the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BSRS) framework from this fiscal.

This has created a growing need for qualified sustainability assurance professionals. Along with SEBI requirements, strong ESG principles can also help companies attract investments and remain competitive. Certain entities who voluntary undertake BRSR framework can also use this framework.

The ICAI had in June this year issued the draft exposure on Standard on Sustainability Assurance (SSA 5000) for preparation of sustainability information of companies, based on international norms.

The ICAI is also developing a guidance note on preparing BRSR reports. It had previously also launched certificate courses for its members on BRSR.