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ICAI working out assurance standards for sustainability reporting by India Inc

ICAI working out assurance standards for sustainability reporting by India Inc

SSA 5000 likely to come into effect from April 1, 2027, to be used for top listed 1,000 companies, and for voluntary compliance.

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Surabhi
Surabhi
  • Updated Sep 20, 2026 1:03 PM IST
ICAI working out assurance standards for sustainability reporting by India IncThe move will help establish a comprehensive and consistent approach for sustainability assurance across the country.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has issued the Standard on Sustainability Assurance (SSA 5000) that will provide assurance professionals with clear guidelines to assess reporting of sustainability and ESG disclosures by India Inc. The standards are expected to come into effect from April 1, 2027 and will bring greater rigour into ESG disclosures.

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“This marks a significant step in sustainability assurance and is a principle based framework. Till now, there was no standard format although sustainability reporting is mandatory for top listed 1,000 companies in the country,” noted Prasanna Kumar D, President, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

The move will help establish a comprehensive and consistent approach for sustainability assurance across the country and is designed to strengthen the overall credibility and improve transparency of ESG reporting, said an ICAI official. The standards have been made in discussion with SEBI and have been recently approved by the ICAI Central Council.

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“As a comprehensive, principle-based framework, SSA 5000 broadens the ambit of sustainability assurance while accommodating diverse reporting frameworks with equal rigour and consistency-thereby inspiring enduring confidence among investors and stakeholders alike,” as per an ICAI statement on Sunday.

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SEBI guidelines mandate top 1,000 listed companies by market capitalisation to publish sustainability data using the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BSRS) framework from this fiscal.

This has created a growing need for qualified sustainability assurance professionals. Along with SEBI requirements, strong ESG principles can also help companies attract investments and remain competitive. Certain entities who voluntary undertake BRSR framework can also use this framework.

The ICAI had in June this year issued the draft exposure on Standard on Sustainability Assurance (SSA 5000) for preparation of sustainability information of companies, based on international norms.

The ICAI is also developing a guidance note on preparing BRSR reports. It had previously also launched certificate courses for its members on BRSR.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Surabhi
Surabhi

Economy Editor at Business Today. A journalist for nearly two decades, I write on government policy and economy on a wide array of issues ranging from taxation and economic affairs, commerce and industry, statistics and labour markets. A large part of the focus of my reporting is on breaking down complex government policies and jargon into simple concepts that everyone can understand. How these policies, whether they are tax cuts or hikes, changes in PF formalities or interest rate announcements by the RBI, impact citizens is another core area of my reporting. I have worked in newspapers including BusinessLine, Indian Express, Financial Express and Economic Times in the past. debut novel, The Girls From Patna, was well received. When not looking for my next big story, I read murder mysteries and bake.

Published on: Sep 20, 2026 12:02 PM IST
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