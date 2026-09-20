Delhi-NCR all set for festive season events: Check dates, ticket prices, timings & locations

Whether you're looking for a night of music and food, an artistic escape or a fun day out with friends and family, there is something to look forward to around every corner.

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Here is a complete guide to the biggest fests coming to Delhi-NCR in September and October 2026, including their dates, ticket prices, timings, locations and special attractions.

1. Kala Connect Art Exhibition 2026 – Vol. 4

For art lovers, Kala Connect Art Exhibition – Vol. 4 brings artists and creators together at NSIC Exhibition Centre, Okhla. The three-day exhibition is scheduled from September 20.

Date: September 20, 2026

Timings: 11 AM to 8 PM

Location: NSIC Exhibition Centre, Okhla, New Delhi

Tickets: From ₹99

The exhibition features 150+ artists, 2,000+ artworks and 100+ stalls, covering a wide range of artistic styles. Visitors can also expect special evening programmes, including Bhajan Jamming, a Sufi Evening and Bollywood Night. The exhibition also showcases the artistic work of Karan Singh Grover.

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2. Oktoberfest 2026: A Bavarian Celebration

Delhi is getting a taste of Bavaria this festive season as Oktoberfest – A Bavarian Celebration arrives at Cherry Bar, The Leela Ambience Delhi, from September 20 to October 5, 2026.

The celebration brings the spirit of Munich to the capital with a spread of German-inspired flavours, grilled platters, authentic accompaniments and refreshing beer buckets. Guests can also enjoy live music, adding to the lively Oktoberfest atmosphere.

Whether you're heading out with friends or looking to experience Bavarian food and culture in Delhi, the event promises an evening of hearty food, drinks and festive entertainment.

Dates: September 20 to October 5, 2026

Timings: 6 PM to 10 PM

Location: Cherry Bar, The Leela Ambience Delhi, 1, Maharaja Surajmal Marg, near Yamuna Sports Complex, Vishwas Nagar Extension, Vishwas Nagar, Shahdara, Delhi

Tickets: Starting from ₹2,499

Reservations: 011-71721234

3. Great India Beer Fest 2026

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Beer and music enthusiasts can head to the Great India Beer Fest on September 26. The festival is scheduled at the NSIC Exhibition Ground in Okhla and is expected to bring together more than 50 local and international beers, food and live entertainment.

Date: September 26, 2026

Timings: 12:30 PM to 11 PM; gates open at 11:30 AM

Location: NSIC Exhibition Ground, Okhla, New Delhi

Tickets: Starting at ₹1,999

Age limit: 25+

The festival will feature brewery showcases, beer tastings, meet-the-brewer experiences, food pairings, live music and DJ performances. Other attractions include the Beer Olympics, Beer Garden, speed dating, quizzes, games and interactive beer experiences.

4. The Grub Fest – Legacy Edit 2026

One of Delhi's major food and lifestyle festivals, The Grub Fest – Legacy Edit is returning on October 3 and 4. The festival combines food, music and entertainment, with food brands, culinary experiences, live performances and lifestyle attractions. Previous and current festival information also highlights the event's food-focused programming, culinary workshops and entertainment.

Date: October 3-4, 2026

Timings: Around 2 PM to 10 PM

Location: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla, New Delhi

Tickets: Reported starting from around ₹1,180, with premium ticket categories going higher

A major attraction of this year’s festival is its live music lineup, featuring popular artists and performers across both days. On Saturday, October 3, the lineup includes Gurinder Gill, Bir, Daaku, Armaan Band, Manya Mograi and the Grub DJ.

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On Sunday, October 4, visitors can look forward to performances by Rabbi Shergill, Kunwarr, Yamini Gupta, Neon Nights and the Grub DJ. The combination of live music, food experiences and entertainment is expected to make the two-day festival a major weekend attraction for Delhi-NCR visitors.

5. The Lil Flea 2026

The Lil Flea will bring its three-day shopping, food and entertainment experience to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi from October 23 to 25.

Date: October 23-25, 2026

Timings: 11 AM to 11 PM

Location: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi

Tickets: Around ₹599-699 for available ticket categories

The festival will feature 300+ homegrown brands and more than 60 food and dessert options. Visitors can also enjoy live indie music, a festival bar, art and craft sections, pottery, board games, book swaps, carnival games and workshops.

Families can also explore the Lil Kids Zone, while the festival's "One Lil Tree" initiative offers free seeds and plant-adoption opportunities.

6. Nykaaland 2026

Beauty and lifestyle enthusiasts have another major event to look forward to as Nykaaland 4.0 returns to Delhi from October 23 to 25, 2026. The three-day beauty and music festival will be held at NSIC Exhibition Ground, Okhla, bringing together beauty brands, creators, experts, music and immersive experiences.

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Dates: October 23-25, 2026

Timings: Gates open at 12 PM; the beauty brands hangar is open from 12 PM to 7 PM

Location: NSIC Exhibition Ground, Okhla, New Delhi

Tickets: ₹1,299 onwards for one-day general admission; 3-day passes start at ₹3,499

This year’s Nykaaland will bring together 60+ Indian and global beauty brands, 1,000+ beauty icons and experts and 30+ hours of live music, alongside immersive brand experiences, product launches, beauty samples, workshops and masterclasses. Highlights include sessions by Namrata Soni, experiences from brands such as Rare Beauty, Huda Beauty, TIRTIR, Kay Beauty and Nykaa Cosmetics, and live performances by Bombay Rockers, Sukhbir and Gurnazar.

7. Ekatva Festival 2026

Rounding off the October festival calendar is Ekatva Festival 2026, a green lifestyle and cultural festival scheduled at Sunder Nursery.

Date: October 24-25, 2026

Timings: Around 1 PM to 10 PM

Location: Sunder Nursery, New Delhi

Tickets: Starting at ₹300; listings show ticket categories up to ₹500

Ekatva combines sustainability, art, culture, food, shopping and wellness. The 2026 edition is expected to feature 100+ homegrown brands, 25+ food and beverage stalls and 16+ workshops and experiences.

Special attractions include live performances, drum circles, spoken-word sessions, indie music, a Green Gourmet Cooking Challenge, sustainability and wellness talks, children's activities, games and hands-on workshops.