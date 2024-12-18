One dead, several missing as boat capsizes near Gateway of India in Mumbai, rescue ops underway

A ferry named Neelkamal capsized off the coast of Mumbai while traveling to the Elephanta Islands, a well-known tourist spot.

One passenger has died and 66 people have been rescued, but search efforts are ongoing for approximately 12 others still missing. The incident occurred after another small boat collided with the ferry around 4 PM.

The rescue operation involves a significant response from the Navy and Coast Guard, with 11 Navy boats, three Marine Police boats, and one Coast Guard boat deployed. Additionally, four helicopters are assisting in the search. Local police, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, and nearby fishermen are also participating in the rescue efforts.

A video recorded during a boat sinking shows rescued individuals wearing life jackets. The people on the sinking boat were observed moving to another ship for safety.