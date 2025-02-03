'Bodies thrown in the river...': Samajwadi Party's Jaya Bachchan on Maha Kumbh stampede

Jaya Bachchan, Samajwadi Party (SP) Rajya Sabha MP and Bollywood actor, on Monday attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the Maha Kumbh stampede which claimed 30 lives and left more than 60 people injured.

While talking to reporters outside the Parliament, she claimed that the water at Kumbh in Prayagraj is the most contaminated. "Where is the water most contaminated right now? It's in Kumbh. Bodies have been thrown in the river because of which the water has been contaminated. The real issues are not being addressed."

Related Articles

Bachchan also alleged that adequate arrangements were not made for common or poor people visiting the Maha Kumbh while VIPs continue to get special treatment. She also questioned the mass gathering at Kumbh and cast her doubts at the figures quoted by the UP government.

"They are lying that crores of people have visited the place, how can such a large number of people gather in that place at any given point?" Meanwhile, BJP MP and former Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad told the Lok Sabha that the investigation into the stampede is underway.

"Investigation is underway on the incident that took place in Maha Kumbh. We are getting the smell of a conspiracy from the investigation. When the entire investigation is done, the people who were behind the incident will have to bow down in shame," the former Union Minister said.

Prasad's comments came after investigative agencies are focusing on a conspiracy angle which might have been of importance in the tragic incident.

Investigators are carrying out a data analysis of over 16,000 mobile numbers which were reportedly active in the Sangam Nose area on the day of the stampede, India Today reported citing sources. Suspects are also being identified via a facial recognition app from CCTV footage collected from the control room.

On Friday, a 3-member judicial panel set up by the Yogi government visited the incident spot to investigate the stampede. The panel examined the CCTV footage and met with officials at Maha Kumbh. The commission has a month to complete its investigation and submit its report.