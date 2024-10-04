Bomb threat sent to several major colleges in Bengaluru, investigation underway 

Three top colleges in Bengaluru have been placed on high alert following a bomb threat received on October 4. An investigation is underway in the matter.

The three colleges -- BMS College, MS Ramaiah College, and BIT College -- received emails claiming that bombs had been placed in these institutions. The colleges are located in Sadashivanagar, Hanumantha Nagar, and Basavanagudi.

Police are closely monitoring the situation, with checks ongoing for the past half hour.

Lokesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, said, “A bomb threat was received by BIT, BMSCE, MSRIT. Bomb disposal squads and related squads are on the job to verify the claim. A case has been lodged in Hanumantha Nagar Police station and Sadashivanagar Police station to trace the source.”

Meanwhile, several schools in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, received bomb threats via e-mail on October 4, news agency ANI reported, quoting the Trichy police. The schools were evacuated after the threat. The bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs have arrived at the spot.

A bomb threat email was received by several schools in Trichy on October 3 and an investigation is underway. Eight schools in Tiruchirappalli received bomb threats, prompting the Trichy City Police to dispatch bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs for a thorough search of the premises.