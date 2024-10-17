'Bomb threats are from...': Indian investigative agencies trace bomb threats on Indian flights to IP addresses in London and Germany

Central intelligence agencies have traced the origins of recent bomb threats targeting Indian flights to IP addresses in London and Germany. Over the past week, more than 20 flights operated by Indian carriers, both domestic and international, received bomb threats that were later confirmed to be hoaxes.

On Monday, three international flights were targeted, followed by 10 more on Tuesday, and at least six additional threats on Wednesday. All these threats were posted on social media platforms, prompting immediate action from Central intelligence agencies.

As reported by The Indian Express, as part of the investigation, officials reached out to X (formerly Twitter) to deactivate the accounts and provide the IP addresses linked to the threatening posts. The newspaper quoted a source as saying: “We have received the preliminary reports, and they have informed us that posts were made from three separate handles. Of these three handles, they have traced two IP addresses; two common IPs from London and Deutschland.” The users, the source added, had employed virtual private networks (VPNs) to hide their identities. “Details of another handle are still awaited."

Once the initial information was received, intelligence agencies asked X for further details to advance the investigation. Meanwhile, authorities at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were also taking steps to respond to the threats. Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport), stated that there had been seven bomb threat incidents at the airport this month alone. “After thorough verifications and inspection, all threats were confirmed to be hoaxes. Legal action has been initiated against those responsible for these false alarms to ensure strict measures against misuse and to maintain the safety and security of passengers and airport operations,” Rangnani said.

In connection with a recent hoax bomb threat on an Akasa Air flight, Rangnani added, “An FIR has been registered under sections 217 and 351(4) of the BNS, as well as section 3(1)(d) of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982.” She emphasized that a “detailed investigation is currently underway” and that “all accounts responsible for spreading these false threats have been suspended to prevent further misuse.”

At the same time, senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) are considering harsher punishments for those behind such threats, including placing them on no-fly lists for Indian airlines. The government is also consulting with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the law ministry, examining anti-hoax provisions used in other countries.

Rangnani stressed that legal actions are part of broader efforts to ensure the safety of passengers and prevent the misuse of online platforms. The Centre is now looking at tightening regulations to address the growing number of hoax threats, aiming to impose severe penalties on those responsible.