Bombay Shaving Company may've exploited vulnerability of UP Board topper: Top ad body on Prachi Nigam row

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has initiated an examination into the recent controversial advertisement by the Bombay Shaving Company's sister brand, Bombae. The advertisement, which featured the name of Uttar Pradesh Board's Class 10 topper, Prachi Nigam, has sparked outrage for allegedly mocking her appearance and facial hair.

Related Articles

ASCI's CEO and Secretary General, Manisha Kapoor spoke to Business Today, indicating that the council will be taking the required action against the advertisement.

"The ad by the Bombay Shaving Company has been picked up for examination after it was brought to ASCI’s attention through social media posts. The ASCI jury will examine the ad should the company choose to contest it," said Kapoor.

In response to the public outcry upon the advertisement, she added, "We have picked up the ad in potential violation of the ASCI code which states, 'Advertisements shall not contain anything, whether in illustration or otherwise, which might result in their (children) physical, mental or moral harm, or which exploits their vulnerability.' Here we believe the ad may have exploited the vulnerability of a young student."

The ad, which has been widely criticised on social media platforms, has been accused of targeting and exploiting the vulnerabilities of young students. Many have expressed concerns that the advertisement not only makes fun of Prachi Nigam but also brings up stereotypes and insecurities related to women's facial hair.

Critics of the advertisement have condemned the insensitivity and poor taste displayed by the Bombay Shaving Company in their marketing approach. The advertisement, which attempted to link Prachi Nigam's academic achievements with the brand's products, has been described as opportunistic and disrespectful by several people. In light of the controversy, many urged regulatory bodies like ASCI to intervene and hold the brand accountable for its actions.

Prachi Nigam had initially made headlines for scoring 98.5 percent in the Class 10 board exams.