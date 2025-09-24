‘Bombing their own people’: India asks Pakistan to focus on itself instead of hurling baseless accusations

India said Pakistan has been misusing the United Nations Human Rights Council forum to hurl baseless accusations against New Delhi. It asked Islamabad to vacate the Indian territory under their illegal occupation, and also that it does not shy away from bombing its own people.

Speaking during Agenda Item 4 of the UNHRC session, the 2012-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Kshitij Tyagi, said, “Our collective effort should foster unity and constructive engagement, not division…We firmly believe that lasting progress can only be achieved through dialogue, cooperation and capacity building, always with the consent of the state concerned.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

He said at a time when the world is struggling with multiple crises, the council’s work should be channelised into forging consensus through a non-politicised and forward looking approach.

“A delegation that epitomises the antithesis of this approach continues to abuse this forum with baseless and provocative statements against India. Instead of coveting our territory, they would do well to vacate the Indian territory under their illegal occupation and focus on rescuing an economy on life support, a polity muzzled by military dominance, and a human rights record stained by persecution – perhaps once they find time away from exporting terrorism, harbouring UN-proscribed terrorists, and bombing their own people,” said Tyagi.

The reference to bombing their own people comes after the Pakistani Air Force conducted an airstrike in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing 30 people, including women and children. As per reports, Pakistani fighter jets JF-17 dropped eight LS-6 bombs on Matre Dara village in the Tirah Valley.

Advertisement

Reports described the scene as one of devastation, with bodies scattered across homes and streets. Disturbing images and videos showed the bodies of children among the casualties.

International human rights organisations have called for an investigation into the incident, urging the protection of civilians and accountability for any violations.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) also expressed shock at the civilian casualties.