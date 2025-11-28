Boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat: India’s CATS warrior combat drone to be ready next year, confirms HAL chairman

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Chairman and MD DK Sunil on Friday gave a major update on the unmanned combat aerial vehicle (U-CAV) CATS Warrior. He said that the HAL expects the UCAV to be ready by next year.

"We are building the U-CAV -'CATS Warrior'; It will be ready by next year, and we expect it to fly by 2027," Sunil said at the ANI National Security Summit. In January this year, HAL unveiled a full-scale prototype of the U-CAV, marking significant progress for the programme.

About CATS Warrior

HAL's CATS Warrior is set to play a pivotal role in India's defence modernisation, combining features of the MQ-28 Ghost Bat and XQ-58 Valkyrie with a hybrid design optimised for aerodynamics and stealth. Its top-mounted serpentine air intake and twin engines work to minimise radar detection and improve operational efficiency.

The drone is equipped with advanced avionics, including electro-optic/infrared systems, AESA radar, and electronic jamming, making it suitable for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and combat roles. It can externally carry two new-generation air-to-air missiles and internally house two DRDO Smart Anti-Airfield Weapons (SAAW), supporting diverse strike requirements.

CATS Warrior's development signals a transformative shift in India's approach to aerial combat by integrating autonomous systems to maximise mission success and reduce risks for pilots.

Developed by HAL's Aircraft Research and Design Centre with New Space Research and Technologies, the project is a key part of the broader CATS initiative to combine both manned and unmanned aerial platforms for cohesive operations.

The CATS Warrior features a composite structure with an internal weapon bay to preserve its low observability, aligning with India's push for advanced indigenous defence technologies. The drone is able to undertake scouting, absorb enemy fire, and execute precision strikes. It is designed as a “loyal wingman.”