Atmanirbhar Bharat boost: Embraer, Mahindra Group announce strategic alliance for C-390 aircraft

In a groundbreaking move to strengthen India’s defense capabilities and support the nation’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, Embraer Defense & Security and Mahindra Group have signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement (SCA) to bring the advanced C-390 Millennium aircraft to the Indian Air Force (IAF) under the Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) program.

The partnership was formalised with the inauguration of Embraer’s national office in Aerocity, New Delhi. This new agreement expands on the previous Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in February 2024, deepening collaboration to include joint marketing, industrialisation, and developing India as a hub for C-390 Millennium aircraft production and support.

Embraer and Mahindra will focus on working with India's aerospace ecosystem to explore local manufacturing, assembly facilities, and a robust supply chain for the aircraft. The goal is to position India as a manufacturing and support hub for the C-390 Millennium, serving both domestic and regional needs, thus enhancing India’s role in global defense.

The C-390 Millennium is one of the most versatile and advanced military transport aircraft, capable of carrying up to 26 tons of payload and operating from short, unpaved runways. It supports a range of missions, including cargo and troop transport, medical evacuation, search and rescue, and firefighting. Its operational fleet already boasts a mission completion rate of over 99%.

Speaking at the ceremony, Bosco da Costa Junior, President & CEO of Embraer Defense & Security, emphasized the significance of the agreement, noting that it represents not only a major step in aerospace collaboration but also a deepening of the relationship between India and Brazil.

Vinod Sahay, Member of the Group Executive Board at Mahindra Group, highlighted the strategic impact of this partnership in supporting India's security needs while promoting the 'Make in India' initiative and fostering greater self-reliance.

With current operational fleets already in Brazil, Portugal, Hungary, the Netherlands, and several other nations, the C-390 Millennium offers unmatched capabilities for India’s defense forces. The aircraft's superior range, speed, and multi-role versatility make it an ideal choice for the Indian Air Force.

This collaboration underscores the growing aerospace relationship between India and Brazil, positioning India as a key player in the global defense manufacturing landscape.