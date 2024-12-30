BPSC aspirants protest: Cops, demonstrators clash amid call for cancellation of Dec 13 exams

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants – thousands in number – gathered at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Sunday, demanding a re-examination of the 70th BPSC preliminary exams, over allegations of question paper leak. The commission had earlier stated that they would not cancel the Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 that was held on December 13.

Moreover, Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor also gave a period of three days to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to resolve the issue.

The protesters demanded to meet CM Nitish Kumar during the Sunday protest to discuss the impasse. However, a clash between the police and the demonstrators ensued. The cops lathi-charged and used water cannons to disperse the crowd as protesters broke barricades set up near JP Golambar.

At Gandhi Maidan, the scuffle between the police and BPSC aspirants broke out after the protestors attempted to march towards Dak Bungalow via Fraser Road. The police deployed heavy security and placed barricades near Hotel Maurya to contain the protestors. The protests have been going on in Patna since the exams were held but has now gained momentum with the support of activists, politicians and educationalists.

Kishor, also the founder of Jan Suraaj Party, said that irregularities and paper leaks have become a norm as far as BPSC exams are concerned. “It can't go on like this... We have to find a solution,” said Kishor, adding that that’s why they decided to organise 'Chatra Sansad' (students' congregation) at the Gandhi Maidan.

RJD leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, expressing his solidarity with the protesters, wrote a letter to the CM, demanding cancellation of the exams.

Patna District Magistrate (DM) Chandrasekhar Singh said that the district administration will not allow students to congregate at Gandhi Maidan as it is a restricted area.

Last week, BPSC Examination Controller Rajesh Kumar Singh said that there is no question of cancelling the entire exam that was held on December 13. The only reason BPSC decided to cancel the preliminary examination at Bapu Pariksha Parisar centre was due to a disruption by a group of unruly aspirants, and will now be held on January 4 at another centre.

Singh accused a “group of private coaching institutes” of instigating aspirants.

(With agency inputs)