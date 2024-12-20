Rs 20,000 cr for energy, Rs 2,100 cr for smart meters, Rs 2,500 cr for cement biz: Adani’s big plans for Bihar

The Adani Group has announced several intended investments for Bihar, including in thermal power, smart meters, cement, logistics, gas distribution and agri-logistics sectors. The announcements were made by Pranav Adani, Managing Director (Agro, Oil & Gas) and Director of Adani Enterprises at the 2024 Bihar Business Connect investor summit on Friday.

“Nitish-ji, your vision and foresight are unmatched! Over 22 years ago, as our nation’s Minister for Railways, you introduced its greatest change ever – the ticket booking system using automated software. On the first day, it had only 29 bookings – and now up to 13 lakh tickets are booked in a single day, making it the world’s busiest online reservation platform!” said Adani thanking the CM.

Adani said that their planned investments would also generate thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities. Here’s what Pranav Adani announced about the group's plans:

Rs 2,300 crore for three sectors: The group is planning Rs 2,300 crore investment in logistics, gas distribution and agri-logistics sectors that will also create an additional 27,000 direct and indirect local job opportunities. Adani said that the group has already invested Rs 850 crore and created 25,000 employment opportunities in these sectors.

Rs 1,000 crore for strategic infra: Adani said that the company is working closely with CM Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government to invest Rs 1,000 crore in developing strategic infrastructure in the state including Gati Shakti Railway Terminals, ICDs (Inland Container Depots) and Industrial Warehousing Parks.

Rs 2,100 crore for smart meters: The company would invest Rs 2,100 crore to manufacture and install over 28 lakh smart meters to automate power-consumption monitoring in five cities, including Siwan, Gopalganj, Vaishali, Saran and Samastipur. This will generate 4,000 local jobs, he said.

Rs 2,500 crore for cement manufacturing: Adani said that the conglomerate would invest Rs 2,500 crore in Bihar to set up a cement manufacturing capacity of 10 MMTPA in Warisaliganj in multiple phases. This would create 9,000 direct and indirect jobs. The foundations for this greenfield cement project was laid in July.

Rs 20,000 crore for energy sector: The conglomerate is also planning to invest around Rs 20,000 crore to set up a ultra-supercritical thermal power plant in Bihar. They expect this plant to open up at least 12,000 job vacancies, and lead to around 1,500 skilled jobs during the operational phase.