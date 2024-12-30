BPSC protest: FIR against Prashant Kishor, 19 others for instigating Gandhi Maidan stir

The Bihar Police on Monday filed a case against more than 19 people including Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) chief Prashant Kishor for allegedly instigating the protest by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants in Gandhi Maidan.

Those named in the FIR include his party president Manoj Bharti, Patna-based tutor Rahmanshu Mishra, coaching institute operators - Nikhil Mani Tiwari, Subhash Kumar Thakur, Shubham Snehil; and two bouncers accompanying Kishor -- Anand Mishra and Rakesh Kumar Mishra.

Besides this, more than 600 unidentified people were also listed as accused in the FIR. Probe into the matter is currently underway.

As per the police, Kishor and his party members allegedly provoked the candidates to take to the streets, causing disturbances in different parts of Patna.

The police said that the Jan Suraaj Party led by Kishor on Saturday informed the district administration of their intention to hold a student parliament in Gandhi Maidan. The request was rejected by the district administration and the party was informed of the same.

"Despite this, on Sunday, the party gathered an unauthorised crowd near the Gandhi statue, inciting the protest and creating a law and order situation," the police said.

On Sunday, thousands of BPSC aspirants continued their protest at Gandhi Maidan. They are seeking the re-examination of the 70th BPSC preliminary examination and a meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Kishor arrived at the protest site on Sunday afternoon and stayed there for an hour. He criticised Nitish Kumar for prioritising a private visit to Delhi over addressing the concerns of Bihar's youth.

Kishor said: "The Chief Minister does not have time to listen to the grievances of the protesting aspirants and has gone to Delhi. The protest will continue till their demand for the cancellation of the exam is not accepted. I am always with the protesting students."

The agitation, which began in mid-December, was triggered by allegations of a paper leak and several other irregularities during the exam.

Some candidates claimed question papers were given late whereas some others claimed that they got papers nearly an hour after the exam was slated to begin. Others also claimed that the answer sheets were torn.