With 5 demands, Prashant Kishor begins fast unto death in Patna

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Thursday announced a fast unto death in Patna, demanding the cancellation of the recently-held Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination. He has put forward five demands, which include a high-level probe into alleged irregularities in conducting the BPSC exams and unemployment wages for those between 18 and 35 age bracket.

Students have been demanding cancellation of prelims examination - held on December 13 - due to irregularities. However, the commission has stated that exams would not be cancelled in the entire state. BPSC Examination Controller Rajesh Kumar Singh recently said that there was no question of cancelling the entire BPSC exam held on December 13.

"The BPSC decided to cancel the preliminary examination held at Bapu Pariksha Parisar centre only due to disruption created by a group of unruly aspirants as part of the conspiracy to disrupt the exam. The re-examination will be held on January 4 at some other centre in the city."

Singh also said that a group of private coaching institutes were instigating aspirants and they were mobilising students to raise the demand for the cancellation of the entire exam. "Their demand is baseless,” Singh said.

The Jan Suraaj Party also wrote a letter to the chief secretary for cancellation of the exam and Kishor went to the site of protest a day ago when he gave the government an ultimatum to resolve the crisis within three days failing which he would himself lead the protest. However, he was himself chased away by the protesters when he visited the site of the dharna.

Students have been staging a dharna at Gardani Bagh for the last several days. The protesters contend that cancellation should be ordered across the board since re-examination for just one centre would go against the principle of "level playing field".