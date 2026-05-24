Brace for more heat: IMD warns of severe heatwave across north, central India; relief likely only after...

Large parts of northwest and central India are likely to remain under the grip of a severe heatwave for the next seven days, with temperatures expected to ease only from May 29 onwards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

In a special weather bulletin issued today, the IMD said "heat wave to severe heat wave conditions" are likely to continue over central and northwest India during the next week, while east and adjoining peninsular India could face similar conditions for the next three to five days.

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"Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Chhattisgarh during 24th-27th; Odisha during 24th-28th; Bihar, Jharkhand, and Telangana during 24th-26th; Jammu-Kashmir on 26th & 27th, and Himachal Pradesh during 26th-28th May."

Also, heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Rajasthan during 24th-30th May, with severe heat wave conditions over West Rajasthan during the same period.

The weather department said heatwave conditions were recorded in many parts of Vidarbha and isolated pockets of Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Rajasthan over the past 24 hours.

Maximum temperatures on Saturday remained in the 43-47 degrees Celsius range across central India, adjoining Uttar Pradesh, and parts of peninsular India. The highest temperature in the country was recorded at 47.1 degrees Celsius in Brahmpuri, Vidarbha.

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The IMD also noted that temperatures were significantly above normal across several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, and Odisha. Night temperatures remained unusually high in parts of Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Odisha, and West Bengal, adding to heat stress.

"Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi during 24th-28th; with severe heat wave conditions in some pockets during 25th-27th May," the weather department said.

The IMD's forecast indicates that heatwave conditions will continue across large parts of central India and the northern plains through the week. District-level warnings issued by IMD show severe heatwave conditions persisting over Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi through May 27.

The warning comes amid reports of extreme temperatures across multiple states. Telangana has continued to experience intense heat, while parts of Andhra Pradesh have already seen temperatures cross 48 degrees Celsius this season.

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While much of northern and central India braces for scorching conditions, the IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Meghalaya, and other northeastern states over the coming days.

The weather agency said a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from May 28, which could help bring down temperatures and provide some relief from the prolonged heat spell.

