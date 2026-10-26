Brahmaputra could experience increased runoff, heightened flood risks: Chinese researchers as China builds mega dam

MUST READ | China’s Brahmaputra mega-dam sparks seismic fears: Why should India be worried

The findings were published in the journal China Science Bulletin on October 8, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

“These results provide a long-term perspective on hydroclimatic variability in the Yarlung Tsangpo River and a scientific basis for assessing future water-resource risks,” the researchers said.

Yarlung Tsangpo is the Tibetan name for the river that flows into India as the Brahmaputra. The researchers said projected changes should be considered when planning water-resource development and storage infrastructure, as well as assessing transboundary water risks.

DON'T MISS | China's $170-billion Brahmaputra mega dam sits atop an active fault. What does it mean for India?

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The Tibetan Plateau has been warming at about twice the global average rate, affecting its ice cover and hydrological cycle. The researchers said changes in the river system could influence drought and flood patterns across South Asia.

The warning comes amid concerns over the safety of China’s mega dam project in Medog, also known as Motuo, in southeastern Tibet near the disputed border with India. The project is expected to have an installed capacity exceeding 60,000 megawatts, nearly three times that of China’s Three Gorges Dam.

In July, Chinese geologists warned that an active fault line directly beneath the planned dam could threaten its structural stability. They urged engineers to strengthen slope stability and introduce protective measures against landslides and collapses.

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MUST READ | China’s mega dam on Brahmaputra lies on active fault line, could affect its stability: Report

The Himalayan region’s vulnerability to mountain hazards was highlighted by the August 26 flash floods along the China-Nepal border, triggered by an ice-and-rock avalanche and the subsequent collapse of a temporary river blockage. The disaster killed nearly 1,500 people and left more than 5,500 missing in Nepal and China.

China has defended the dam, with its Foreign Ministry previously saying the project would not affect downstream countries and that safety concerns had been addressed through decades of studies and protective measures.

