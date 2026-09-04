BRICS Summit 2026: Patiala House Courts may function virtually amid security, traffic curbs

READ THIS: BRICS Summit 2026: Central government offices in Delhi to remain closed on September 11

Traffic restrictions may affect Court functioning

In its communication, the Delhi Traffic Police said the restrictions could cause considerable inconvenience to judicial officers, members of the Bar, litigants, court staff, witnesses and other stakeholders travelling to and from the Patiala House Courts.

The movement of court-related vehicles and personnel could also be affected during the summit period, raising concerns over the smooth functioning of regular court proceedings.

The traffic police have therefore requested that the feasibility of operating the Patiala House Courts in virtual mode on September 11, 2026, be considered.

It has also suggested that September 12, which falls on the second Saturday, may be considered a holiday or non-working day, subject to approval from the competent authority.

Advertisement

Request sent to Delhi Bar Association

The communication was addressed to the honorary secretary of the New Delhi Bar Association and the office of the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic). The traffic police have requested the Bar Association to pursue the matter with the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court so that appropriate directions can be issued at the earliest.

ALSO READ: BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi traffic advisory for Saturday; Check diversions, alternate routes

The move comes a day after senior Delhi Traffic Police officers held a meeting with representatives of the Bar Associations of the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court and Patiala House Court.

During the meeting, officials briefed the representatives about the traffic management and parking arrangements being planned for the BRICS Summit. Specific parking arrangements and traffic measures are being put in place to manage the expected increase in security-related restrictions and congestion.

Advertisement

The proposed virtual functioning of the Patiala House Courts is aimed at reducing inconvenience for those connected with court proceedings while ensuring that judicial work can continue amid the heightened security measures for the international summit.