Xi lands in India: China Southern Airlines resumes Delhi-Guangzhou direct flights after 6 years

China Southern's return follows previous steps by other Chinese carriers. Air China resumed its Beijing-Delhi service earlier this year, while China Eastern restarted direct flights between Kunming and Kolkata in April.

The move reflects a cautious thaw in India-China relations. New Delhi and Beijing have progressively taken steps to restore travel and business links after reaching a border disengagement agreement in 2024, even as differences over the boundary and economic issues persist.

Beyond aviation, several critical areas reflect the broader opening:

Easing of Visa Restrictions: Beijing has streamlined entry procedures for Indian business professionals and tourists. The Chinese Embassy in India reduced visa processing fees and extended temporary waivers on biometric fingerprinting requirements for short-term entry.

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Re-establishing Commercial Links: Following years of heightened scrutiny on Chinese foreign direct investment, India has cautiously relaxed business visa processing for essential Chinese technical personnel, helping Indian manufacturing units — particularly in electronics and solar components — maintain supply chain operations.

Resumption of Multilateral Dialogue: Bilateral engagements have shifted from purely military-level border talks to multilateral and trade discussions. Bilateral meetings on the sidelines of regional platforms like the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the BRICS Summit have helped anchor the political dialogue.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in New Delhi today morning to attend the 18th BRICS Summit, marking his first visit to India in seven years.

The arrival sets the stage for a critical bilateral engagement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam, as both nations navigate a cautious rapprochement following years of military confrontation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).