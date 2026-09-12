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Xi lands in India: China Southern Airlines resumes Delhi-Guangzhou direct flights after 6 years

Xi lands in India: China Southern Airlines resumes Delhi-Guangzhou direct flights after 6 years

China Southern's return follows previous steps by other Chinese carriers. Air China resumed its Beijing-Delhi service earlier this year, while China Eastern restarted direct flights between Kunming and Kolkata in April.

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 12, 2026 10:44 AM IST
Xi lands in India: China Southern Airlines resumes Delhi-Guangzhou direct flights after 6 yearsThe daily service marks the latest addition to the gradual restoration of direct air connectivity between India and China.

China Southern Airlines announced it will resume regular passenger flights between Guangzhou and New Delhi on September 21, ending a six-year suspension, as Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in New Delhi on September 12 for the BRICS Summit 2026.

The daily service marks the latest addition to the gradual restoration of direct air connectivity between India and China. Direct flights between the two nations were disrupted during the Covid-19 pandemic and remained strictly limited following tensions along the border after the 2020 Galwan clash.

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China Southern's return follows previous steps by other Chinese carriers. Air China resumed its Beijing-Delhi service earlier this year, while China Eastern restarted direct flights between Kunming and Kolkata in April.

The move reflects a cautious thaw in India-China relations. New Delhi and Beijing have progressively taken steps to restore travel and business links after reaching a border disengagement agreement in 2024, even as differences over the boundary and economic issues persist.

Beyond aviation, several critical areas reflect the broader opening:  

Easing of Visa Restrictions: Beijing has streamlined entry procedures for Indian business professionals and tourists. The Chinese Embassy in India reduced visa processing fees and extended temporary waivers on biometric fingerprinting requirements for short-term entry.

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Re-establishing Commercial Links: Following years of heightened scrutiny on Chinese foreign direct investment, India has cautiously relaxed business visa processing for essential Chinese technical personnel, helping Indian manufacturing units — particularly in electronics and solar components — maintain supply chain operations.

Resumption of Multilateral Dialogue: Bilateral engagements have shifted from purely military-level border talks to multilateral and trade discussions. Bilateral meetings on the sidelines of regional platforms like the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the BRICS Summit have helped anchor the political dialogue.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in New Delhi today morning to attend the 18th BRICS Summit, marking his first visit to India in seven years.

The arrival sets the stage for a critical bilateral engagement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam, as both nations navigate a cautious rapprochement following years of military confrontation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

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Published on: Sep 12, 2026 10:44 AM IST
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