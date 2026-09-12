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BRICS Summit 2026: Chinese President Xi Jinping lands in Delhi; Modi-Xi bilateral talks today

BRICS Summit 2026: Chinese President Xi Jinping lands in Delhi; Modi-Xi bilateral talks today

Talks are expected to focus on reviewing boundary stabilisation measures, expanding trade and investment channels, and restoring broader economic engagement. India is hosting the two-day summit at Bharat Mandapam under its 2026 BRICS chairship.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 12, 2026 12:00 PM IST
BRICS Summit 2026: Chinese President Xi Jinping lands in Delhi; Modi-Xi bilateral talks todayPrime Minister Modi and President Xi are scheduled to hold formal bilateral discussions today evening on the sidelines of the summit.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in New Delhi today morning to attend the 18th BRICS Summit, marking his first visit to India in seven years.

His arrival sets the stage for a critical bilateral engagement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam, as both nations navigate a cautious rapprochement following years of military confrontation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

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According to Global Times, Chinese President Xi Jinping left Beijing on Saturday for the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi at the invitation of Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi, according to Xinhua.

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Xi's entourage includes Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, Xinhua reported.

The high-profile engagement comes against the backdrop of sustained efforts by New Delhi and Beijing to stabilize relations following the 2020 border standoff. Recent diplomatic progress — including patrolling arrangements along the LAC, the resumption of direct flights, and eased business visa procedures — has laid the groundwork for renewed top-level dialogue.

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Setting a constructive tone ahead of the arrival, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong stated, "China will work with India to implement the strategic guidance of the two leaders, approach bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, strengthen communication, enhance cooperation, properly manage differences, and remain friends enjoying good-neighborliness and partners helping each other succeed."

Prime Minister Modi and President Xi are scheduled to hold formal bilateral discussions today evening on the sidelines of the summit. Talks are expected to focus on reviewing boundary stabilisation measures, expanding trade and investment channels, and restoring broader economic engagement.

India is hosting the two-day summit at Bharat Mandapam under its 2026 BRICS chairship. The expanded grouping will address key global issues, including supply chain resilience, cross-border payment mechanisms, energy security, and reforms within multilateral institutions.

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Among the key dignitaries who arrived in New Delhi for the summit are Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. UN Secretary-General António Guterres and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also landed in the capital to participate in the summit proceedings.

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Published on: Sep 12, 2026 7:43 AM IST
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