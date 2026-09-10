Heads of organisations, including the United Nations, World Trade Organisation, and World Health Organisation are also listed among the participants.

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Here is the full list of key participants:

BRICS member countries

The summit will feature delegations from the BRICS member countries, with several attending at the presidential or prime-ministerial level.

Sl. No. Country Head of Delegation Designation 1 Brazil H.E. Mauro Vieira Minister of Foreign Affairs 2 China H.E. Xi Jinping President 3 Egypt H.E. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi President 4 Ethiopia H.E. Abiy Ahmed Ali Prime Minister 5 Indonesia H.E. Prabowo Subianto President 6 Iran H.E. Dr Masoud Pezeshkian President 7 Russia H.E. Vladimir Putin President 8 Saudi Arabia H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud Minister of Foreign Affairs 9 South Africa H.E. Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa President 10 UAE H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi & Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council

Partner Countries

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Several BRICS partner countries will also participate in the New Delhi summit.

Sl. No. Country Head of Delegation Designation 1 Belarus H.E. Maxim Ryzhenkov Minister of Foreign Affairs 2 Bolivia H.E. Arlette Gabriela Bustamante García Chargé d’Affaires, Embassy of Bolivia in India 3 Cuba H.E. Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla Minister of Foreign Affairs 4 Kazakhstan H.E. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President 5 Malaysia H.E. Anwar Ibrahim Prime Minister 6 Nigeria H.E. Senator Kashim Shettima Vice President 7 Thailand H.E. Sihasak Phuangketkeow Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs 8 Uganda Her Excellency Jessica Rose Epel Alupo Vice President 9 Uzbekistan H.E. Jamshid Kuchkarov Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance 10 Vietnam H.E. Le Minh Hung Prime Minister

Leaders of regional organisations

The summit will also bring participation from countries chairing major regional organisations.

Sl. No. Regional Organisation Current Chair/Country Head of Delegation Designation 1 ASEAN Philippines H.E. Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. President 2 African Union (AU) Burundi H.E. Évariste Ndayishimiye President 3 Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Bahrain H.E. Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani Minister of Foreign Affairs 4 Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) Uruguay H.E. Mario Lubetkin Minister of Foreign Affairs 5 Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Kazakhstan H.E. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President

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Heads of major international organisations

The BRICS 2026 gathering will also include heads of several major international institutions.