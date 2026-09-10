Heads of organisations, including the United Nations, World Trade Organisation, and World Health Organisation are also listed among the participants.
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Here is the full list of key participants:
BRICS member countries
The summit will feature delegations from the BRICS member countries, with several attending at the presidential or prime-ministerial level.
|Sl. No.
|Country
|Head of Delegation
|Designation
|1
|Brazil
|H.E. Mauro Vieira
|Minister of Foreign Affairs
|2
|China
|H.E. Xi Jinping
|President
|3
|Egypt
|H.E. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi
|President
|4
|Ethiopia
|H.E. Abiy Ahmed Ali
|Prime Minister
|5
|Indonesia
|H.E. Prabowo Subianto
|President
|6
|Iran
|H.E. Dr Masoud Pezeshkian
|President
|7
|Russia
|H.E. Vladimir Putin
|President
|8
|Saudi Arabia
|H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
|Minister of Foreign Affairs
|9
|South Africa
|H.E. Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa
|President
|10
|UAE
|H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
|Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi & Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council
Partner Countries
Several BRICS partner countries will also participate in the New Delhi summit.
|Sl. No.
|Country
|Head of Delegation
|Designation
|1
|Belarus
|H.E. Maxim Ryzhenkov
|Minister of Foreign Affairs
|2
|Bolivia
|H.E. Arlette Gabriela Bustamante García
|Chargé d’Affaires, Embassy of Bolivia in India
|3
|Cuba
|H.E. Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla
|Minister of Foreign Affairs
|4
|Kazakhstan
|H.E. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
|President
|5
|Malaysia
|H.E. Anwar Ibrahim
|Prime Minister
|6
|Nigeria
|H.E. Senator Kashim Shettima
|Vice President
|7
|Thailand
|H.E. Sihasak Phuangketkeow
|Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs
|8
|Uganda
|Her Excellency Jessica Rose Epel Alupo
|Vice President
|9
|Uzbekistan
|H.E. Jamshid Kuchkarov
|Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance
|10
|Vietnam
|H.E. Le Minh Hung
|Prime Minister
Leaders of regional organisations
The summit will also bring participation from countries chairing major regional organisations.
|Sl. No.
|Regional Organisation
|Current Chair/Country
|Head of Delegation
|Designation
|1
|ASEAN
|Philippines
|H.E. Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.
|President
|2
|African Union (AU)
|Burundi
|H.E. Évariste Ndayishimiye
|President
|3
|Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)
|Bahrain
|H.E. Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani
|Minister of Foreign Affairs
|4
|Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC)
|Uruguay
|H.E. Mario Lubetkin
|Minister of Foreign Affairs
|5
|Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)
|Kazakhstan
|H.E. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
|President
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Heads of major international organisations
The BRICS 2026 gathering will also include heads of several major international institutions.
|Sl. No.
|Organisation
|Head
|Designation
|1
|United Nations
|H.E. António Guterres
|Secretary-General
|2
|WTO
|Her Excellency Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
|Director-General
|3
|WHO
|H.E. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
|Director-General
|4
|New Development Bank (NDB)
|Her Excellency Dilma Rousseff
|President of NDB
|5
|Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)
|Her Excellency Zou Jiayi
|President and Chair of the Board of Directors
|6
|ISA
|H.E. Ashish Khanna
|Director General
|7
|CDRI
|H.E. Amit Prothi
|Director General