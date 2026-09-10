India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I in Delhi on Sept 13 to go ahead despite BRICS Summit

READ THIS: It's official: Xi Jinping will attend BRICS Summit in New Delhi

DDCA confirms no postponement

Putting an end to uncertainty surrounding the series opener, the DDCA said it had received assurances from the Delhi Traffic Police regarding arrangements for the match.

"India–Afghanistan 1st T20I on 13 September at Arun Jaitley Stadium will go ahead as scheduled," DDCA wrote on X.

"Following a meeting with Delhi Traffic Police, DDCA has been assured of all necessary support and arrangements. No postponement," it added.

The clarification came after the Delhi Traffic Police raised concerns over the match coinciding with the BRICS Summit and requested the DDCA to reschedule the opening T20I.

Advertisement

India–Afghanistan 1st T20I on 13 September at Arun Jaitley Stadium will go ahead as scheduled.



Following a meeting with Delhi Traffic Police, DDCA has been assured of all necessary support and arrangements.



No postponement.🏏🇮🇳🇦🇫 — DDCA (@delhi_cricket) September 10, 2026

DON'T MISS: BRICS Summit 2026: Who will be in New Delhi, what’s on the agenda, & why India is in focus

BRICS Summit raises traffic and security concerns

The timing of the cricket match has become significant because Delhi is preparing for the BRICS Summit, which is expected to bring heightened security arrangements, movement restrictions and increased traffic management requirements across the national capital.

With high-profile international delegations attending the summit, Delhi authorities are required to make extensive arrangements for the movement of visiting dignitaries. The cricket match, meanwhile, is expected to draw a large number of spectators towards central Delhi and the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Advertisement

The Delhi Traffic Police's request to reschedule the match was therefore linked to the additional traffic and security pressure expected during the summit period.

India-Afghanistan series schedule

Despite the traffic police's earlier request, the DDCA has now confirmed that the first match will not be postponed.

The three-match T20I series is scheduled as follows:

1st T20I: September 13 - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

2nd T20I: September 15 - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

3rd T20I: September 17 - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

The series will see Afghanistan formally designated as the host, with all three matches being played in Delhi.

ALSO READ: Delhi traffic alert: 35+ roads to face restrictions during BRICS Summit from September 11 to 13; check alternate routes here

Match-day arrangements

The DDCA's statement indicates that coordination with the Delhi Traffic Police has taken place to ensure that the cricket match can proceed alongside the security and traffic requirements associated with the BRICS Summit.

For spectators travelling to the Arun Jaitley Stadium on September 13, traffic restrictions, diversions and security checks linked to the summit could affect travel plans. Fans may therefore need to account for additional travel time and follow traffic advisories issued by the authorities.