Bridges collapse, highways cut off, trains halted: Monsoon fury cripples Himachal and J&K, leaves hundreds stranded

The Northern Railway on Tuesday cancelled 18 trains to and from Katra, Udhampur and Jammu after relentless rainfall wreaked havoc across the Jammu region. Officials said bridges were damaged, road connectivity disrupted and large swathes of land inundated as the region witnessed its heaviest downpour in decades.

According to PTI, the Jammu–Srinagar and Kishtwar–Doda national highways were suspended, dozens of hilly roads blocked by landslides and flash floods, and the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage halted as a precaution.

“Eighteen trains have been cancelled and four subjected to short terminations in view of the prevailing weather conditions,” a railway official said. Of the cancelled services, seven were from Katra, two from Udhampur and one from Jammu. Train services from Pathankot to Kandrori in Himachal Pradesh were also suspended after soil erosion and flash floods on the Chakki river, officials added.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh reeled under the fury of swollen rivers and cloudbursts. In Manali, strong currents of the Beas washed away a multi-storey hotel, shops and restaurants, besides sweeping away a loaded truck.

Floodwaters entered residential areas in Kullu, Patlikuhal and Bahang, submerging homes, a fish farm and a factory. The Manali–Leh highway was blocked at several points, leaving hundreds stranded without connectivity and power.

In Mandi, two commercial buildings with nearly 40 shops collapsed, though no casualties were reported as the premises had been declared unsafe earlier. Schools in Shimla district were ordered shut after landslides and road blockages, while the IMD issued a red alert for Kangra, Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti districts.

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, Himachal has recorded at least 156 deaths in rain-related incidents since June 20, with 38 people still missing. With the monsoon showing no signs of letting up, officials warned of more flash floods and landslides in the coming days.