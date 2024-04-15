BRS leader K Kavitha’s sent to judicial custody till April 23 in excise policy case by CBI

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court has sent Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha to judicial custody till April 23 in the CBI case related to the alleged excise policy ‘scam’. The CBI had produced K Kavitha in the alleged excise policy scam after her three-day police custody granted by a judge expired.

K Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was arrested by CBI from Tihar jail, where she was lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Advocate Nitesh Rana, representing K Kavitha argued that the grounds were not sufficient to keep her in custody since she is no longer required for custodial interrogation.

The CBI officials had recently questioned K Kavitha inside the prison after receiving permission from a special court. The CBI informed the special judge for ED and CBI cases, Kaveri Baweja, that it interrogated K Kavitha on April 6. K Kavitha’s counsel had filed a plea against CBI wanting to interrogate her in judicial custody.

The BRS leader was questioned about the WhatsApp chats, recovered from co-accused Buchi Babu’s phone, as well as documents related to a land deal, after which Rs 100 crore was allegedly paid to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in kickbacks for the excise policy to favour a liquor lobby. She was arrested on March 15 by the ED from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad.

BRS’ K Kavitha has been accused of being a key member of the ‘South Group’ that allegedly paid the AAP government kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in Delhi.