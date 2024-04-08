'If your son could study in Spain...': Here's what Delhi court said while rejecting bail plea of BRS leader K Kavitha



A Delhi court on Monday rejected the bail plea of beleaguered Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy case saying that the leader was prima facie actively involved in alleged money laundering offence, destruction of evidence and attempting to influence witnesses.

In the evening of March 15, Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from her Hyderabad home in the ongoing liquor policy case. The case, presently being investigated by the ED, has seen some high-profile arrests so far, including the sitting chief minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal.

The court today observed that Kavitha by no standards can be said a “vulnerable” woman who "could be made a scapegoat for committing the alleged offences."

While denying the interim bail, Special judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Courts also observed that the accused BRS leader was undoubtedly a “well-­educated” and “well-­placed woman in the society.

“The material placed before this court in the course of arguments prima facie points towards her active involvement in commission of the alleged offences as also towards her deliberate act of causing destruction of evidence, besides attempting to influence witnesses of the case,” the court said, as reported by LiveLaw.

As per LiveLaw, Kavitha had moved an interim bail application on the ground of exams of her 16-year-old son.

Rejecting the application, the court pointed out that if her son could study in Spain without the presence of his parents then there was no reason to believe he would require the physical presence of his parents while giving his exams.