BSP drops Akash Anand from key roles, Mayawati blames father-in-law’s influence

In a major shake-up, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday removed Akash Anand from all party posts, marking a significant shift in its leadership structure. The decision came after a key party meeting, where BSP general secretary Anand Kumar and Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam were appointed as the new national coordinators.

BSP supremo Mayawati justified the move, citing party discipline and organisational stability. She reaffirmed that the development of Uttar Pradesh's Bahujan community was crucial for the state's and the nation's progress. Addressing the upcoming celebrations of BSP founder Kanshi Ram’s birth anniversary, she reiterated the party’s commitment to his ideology.

Referring to Kanshi Ram’s principles, Mayawati stated that while he never opposed family members working in the party, he was clear that if any of them misused his name to harm the party or movement, they would be removed immediately. "In line with this principle, after expelling Ashok Siddharth from the party, his son-in-law Akash Anand has also been removed from all party responsibilities," she declared.

Mayawati accused Ashok Siddharth of creating divisions within the party and weakening its organisational strength. She cited recent events, including those surrounding his son’s wedding, as examples of attempts to undermine the BSP. Calling this “unacceptable”, she stated that it led to his expulsion.

Mayawati pointed to Siddharth’s influence over Akash Anand as a key factor in his removal, saying his political approach had already begun shifting in ways that were not in the party’s best interests. "Holding Siddharth entirely responsible," she stated, "he not only damaged the BSP but also derailed Akash Anand’s political career."

To stabilise the party’s leadership, Mayawati elevated Anand Kumar, BSP’s national vice president, to also serve as national coordinator. Additionally, Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam was appointed as a national coordinator to further strengthen the party’s organisational structure.

Expressing confidence in her brother Anand Kumar, Mayawati said he had never disappointed her and had remained committed to the party’s mission.

The decision to remove Akash Anand comes weeks after he was reinstated as BSP’s national coordinator following the party’s Lok Sabha election defeat. On May 7, 2024, Mayawati had earlier removed him from the same post, citing the need for "maturity" before assuming such a key leadership role.

Notably, on December 10, 2023, Mayawati had publicly declared Akash Anand as her political successor — a move that now appears to have been completely reversed.

(With inputs from Ashish Kumar)

