Budaun horror: Double murder accused Javed arrested by UP Police 

The UP Police have arrested the second accused, Javed, in the double murder case of Budaun. Javed was on the run since the murder of two children on Tuesday evening. Hours after the murder, the accused Sajid (22) was gunned down in an encounter with the police, IG Bareilly range RK Singh told PTI.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, he is heard saying, "I ran straight to Delhi and from there I have to come to Bareilly to surrender. I have received phone calls from people about what my brother did."

Sajid, who had recently opened a barber shop in the locality, allegedly attacked three brothers -- Ayush,12, Ahaan alias Honey, 8, and Yuvraj, 10, with a knife. Ayush and Ahaan died in the attack, while Yuvraj was rushed to a hospital with grievous wounds.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Uttar Pradesh government in the state, saying the children’s lives could have been saved if the police had done their job. “They (BJP government) can't hide their shortcomings. This encounter is not going to hide their failure," he said referring to the encounter during which Sajid was shot dead.

SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav who is also the party's nominee for the upcoming Lok Sabha poll in Budaun, slammed the government, saying law and order has totally failed in the state. "The incident in Budaun is very saddening," he told reporters. On the encounter, he said, "I congratulate the district and police administration for the action but the truth behind the incident must also come out."

BJP MP from Budaun, Sanghamitra Maurya, visited the victims’ houses and assured them of her full support. "I condemn the murder of the two minor boys,” she said. Referring to SP leaders remarks on the incident, Maurya said this was no time to do politics. "Samajwadi Party is doing politics on the issue because its so-called fort of Budaun was demolished by people here in 2019. The SP candidate must have seen that there was no one asking about him in Budaun today. This is why they are doing politics on the issue," Maurya said.

Maurya defeated SP's Dharmendra Yadav in the last Lok Sabha elections. The last rites of the two boys were performed after a post-mortem examination in the morning. There was heavy police presence at Kachchla Ghat during the rites, officials said. There is a heavy police deployment in the area.



