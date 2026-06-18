Buildings should carry a durability certificate, says Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Buildings in India should be designed and constructed based on clearly defined durability standards, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar said on Thursday, proposing a certification mechanism indicating the expected lifespan of every building.

A durability certification system would provide confidence to consumers regarding the safety and quality of structures while encouraging higher construction standards across the industry, Khattar said while addressing the inaugural session of the four-day Bharat Buildcon 2026 held in association with NAREDCO at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi.

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While modern buildings are generally designed for 60-70 years, India should also explore technologies capable of delivering structures with significantly longer life spans wherever feasible, the Union minister noted.

This comes at a time when several home buyers have accused real estate developers of poor construction quality in new residential projects with incidents of plaster falling off ceilings.

The Union minister called for significantly accelerating the pace of construction in India to meet the demands of rapid urbanisation, while underlining the significance of quality, durability, sustainability and affordability in building infrastructure.

"India's construction sector has reached new heights over the last 12 years. However, with urbanisation expanding rapidly, we must further increase the speed of construction to meet future demand," he said.

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The minister added that India's urban population is expected to grow substantially in the coming decades, creating significant demand for housing, infrastructure and civic amenities. He stressed the need to build over one crore urban homes annually to keep pace with growing requirements.

Khattar also underlined the importance of affordable housing segment that has seen a decline over the past few years.

The minister said housing solutions must cater to all sections of society, including economically weaker sections, middle-income families and premium housing segments.

Calling for greater adoption of emerging construction technologies, Khattar highlighted prefabricated construction systems, 3D printing, engineered bamboo and other solutions capable of improving speed, quality and sustainability.