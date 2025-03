Bypoll election results 2024: Full list of winners and constituencies across all 15 states

As the counting of votes progresses in 46 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats across 14 states, early results indicate a mix of party performances. The Election Commission of India (ECI) initially announced elections for 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats. However, counting is taking place in only 46 assembly seats, as the elections in two seats in Sikkim were uncontested.

In Sikkim, the results for the Soreng-Chakhung and Namchi-Singhithang seats have already been declared, with Aditya Golay (Tamang) and Satish Chandra Rai, both from the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), winning uncontested.

Detailed results from the bypolls across various states are expected to unfold throughout the day. Below is a summary of the results announced so far:

Assam Bypoll Election Results 2024

CONSTITUENCY WINNER / LEADING CANDIDATE PARTY Dholai NIHAR RANJAN DAS BJP Sidli NIRMAL KUMAR BRAHMA UPP,L Bongaigaon DIPTIMAYEE CHOUDHURY AGP BehalI DIGANTA GHATOWAL BJP Samaguri TANZIL HUSSAIN INC

Bihar Bypoll Election Results 2024

CONSTITUENCY WINNER / LEADING CANDIDATE PARTY Tarari VISHAL PRASHANT BJP Ramgarh ASHOK KUMAR SINGH BJP Imamganj DEEPA KUMARI HAM (S) Belganj MANORAMA DEVI JD(U)

Chhattisgarh Bypoll Election Results 2024

CONSTITUENCY WINNER / LEADING CANDIDATE PARTY Raipur City South SUNIL KUMAR SONI BJP



Gujarat Bypoll Election Results 2024

CONSTITUENCY WINNER / LEADING CANDIDATE PARTY Vav GULABSING PIRABHAI RAJPUT INC



Karnataka Bypoll Election Results 2024

CONSTITUENCY WINNER / LEADING CANDIDATE PARTY Shiggaon PATHAN YASIRAHMEDKHAN INC Sandur E ANNAPOORNA INC Channapatna C P YOGEESHWARA INC

Kerala Bypoll Election Results 2024

CONSTITUENCY WINNER / LEADING CANDIDATE PARTY Palakkad RAHUL MAMKOOTATHIL INC Chelakkara UR PRADEEP CPI (M)

Kerala Parliamentary Constituency Bypoll Election Results 2024

CONSTITUENCY WINNER / LEADING CANDIDATE PARTY Wayanad PRIYANKA GANDHI VADRA INC

Madhya Pradesh Bypoll Election Results 2024

CONSTITUENCY WINNER / LEADING CANDIDATE PARTY Vijaypur MUKESH MALHOTRA INC Budhni RAMAKANT BHARGAVA BJP

Meghalaya Bypoll Election Results 2024

CONSTITUENCY WINNER CANDIDATE PARTY Gambegre MEHTAB CHANDEE AGITOK SANGMA NPP



Maharashtra Parliamentary Constituency Bypoll Election Results 2024

CONSTITUENCY WINNER / LEADING CANDIDATE PARTY Nanded DR SANTUKRAO MAROTRAO HAMBARDE BJP

Punjab Bypoll Election Results 2024

CONSTITUENCY WINNER / LEADING CANDIDATE PARTY Gidderbaha HARDEEP SINGH DIMPY DHILLON AAP Dera Baba Nanak GURDEEP SINGH RANDHAWA AAP Chabbewal (SC) DR ISHANK KUMAR AAP Barnala KULDEEP SINGH DHILLON KALA DHILLON- WON INC

Rajasthan Bypoll Election Results 2024

CONSTITUENCY WINNER / LEADING CANDIDATE PARTY Jhunjhunu RAJENDRA BHAMBOO BJP Ramgarh SUKHAVANT SINGH BJP Dausa DEEN DAYAL BJP Deoli-Uniara RAJENDRA GURJAR BJP Khinwsar REWANT RAM DANGA BJP Salumber JITESH KUMAR KATARA BAP Chorasi ANIL KUMAR KATARA BAP

Sikkim Bypoll Election Results 2024

CONSTITUENCY WINNER CANDIDATE PARTY Soreng-Chakhung Aditya Golay (Tamang) SKM Namchi-Singhithang Satish Chandra Rai SKM

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Election Results 2024

CONSTITUENCY WINNER / LEADING CANDIDATE PARTY Katehari DHARMRAJ NISHAD BJP Karhal TEJ PRATAP SINGH SP Kundarki RAMVEER SINGH BJP Meerapur MITHLESH PAL RLD Ghaziabad SANJEEV SHARMA BJP Majhawan SUCHISMITA MAURYA BJP Sishamau NASEEM SOLANKI SP Khair SURENDER DILER BJP Phulpur DEEPAK PATEL BJP

Uttarakhand Bypoll Election Results 2024

CONSTITUENCY WINNER / LEADING CANDIDATE PARTY Kedarnath ASHA NAUTIYAL BJP

West Bengal Bypoll Election Results 2024