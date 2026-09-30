Cabinet likely to take up Rabi MSP hike, ₹54,000 crore Green Energy Corridor-III, Ujjwala subsidy extension

The government announces MSPs ahead of the sowing season to provide price support to farmers.

For RMS 2026-27, the MSP was fixed at Rs 2,585 per quintal for wheat, Rs 2,150 for barley, Rs 5,875 for gram, Rs 7,000 for masur and Rs 6,200 for rapeseed-mustard. The MSP for safflower was fixed at Rs 6,540 per quintal.

Another key proposal likely to come up is the Green Energy Corridor-III. The Cabinet is expected to consider the next phase of the programme, with an estimated outlay of around Rs 54,000 crore for FY27-FY33, sources said.

The Cabinet is also likely to consider extending the targeted LPG cylinder subsidy for beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) for the current financial year.

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The subsidy is aimed at providing relief to economically vulnerable households and encouraging continued use of LPG as a cleaner cooking fuel. Under the scheme, eligible Ujjwala beneficiaries receive a targeted subsidy on LPG refills, helping reduce the effective cost of cooking gas for these households.