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Cabinet likely to take up Rabi MSP hike, ₹54,000 crore Green Energy Corridor-III, Ujjwala subsidy extension

Cabinet likely to take up Rabi MSP hike, ₹54,000 crore Green Energy Corridor-III, Ujjwala subsidy extension

The Cabinet is also likely to consider extending the targeted LPG cylinder subsidy for beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) for the current financial year.

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Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  • Updated Sep 30, 2026 11:43 AM IST
Cabinet likely to take up Rabi MSP hike, ₹54,000 crore Green Energy Corridor-III, Ujjwala subsidy extensionThe government announces MSPs ahead of the sowing season to provide price support to farmers.

The Union Cabinet and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) are likely to take up several key proposals at their meeting scheduled for 11 am today, including a hike in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of six Rabi crops, sources told Business Today.

The CCEA is likely to approve an increase in the MSP of wheat, barley, gram, masur, rapeseed-mustard and safflower for the Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2027-28.

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The government announces MSPs ahead of the sowing season to provide price support to farmers.

For RMS 2026-27, the MSP was fixed at Rs 2,585 per quintal for wheat, Rs 2,150 for barley, Rs 5,875 for gram, Rs 7,000 for masur and Rs 6,200 for rapeseed-mustard. The MSP for safflower was fixed at Rs 6,540 per quintal.

Another key proposal likely to come up is the Green Energy Corridor-III. The Cabinet is expected to consider the next phase of the programme, with an estimated outlay of around Rs 54,000 crore for FY27-FY33, sources said.

The Cabinet is also likely to consider extending the targeted LPG cylinder subsidy for beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) for the current financial year.

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The subsidy is aimed at providing relief to economically vulnerable households and encouraging continued use of LPG as a cleaner cooking fuel. Under the scheme, eligible Ujjwala beneficiaries receive a targeted subsidy on LPG refills, helping reduce the effective cost of cooking gas for these households.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani

Chetan Bhutani is a New Delhi-based economic policy journalist with ten years of experience in reporting and breaking stories about economic policy pertaining to India's infrastructure and financial sector, including highways, finance, railways, shipping, telecom, petroleum, and natural gas and currently works as an Associate Editor for Business Today TV. He is a journalist who works across multiple platforms and languages and offers in-depth coverage of the auto industry, regulations, new products, and reviews. Also, he has extensively reported about the actions taken by investigative authorities in relation to corporate and bank frauds as well as significant insolvency cases. Bhutani keeps a tight eye on all aspects of the government's public policies, from their creation to their implementation. In addition to his job, Chetan enjoys scheduling official appointments, travelling, going on road trips, playing cricket, and squash. Also, he is passionate about addressing climate change and road safety. He is a public policy enthusiast and has a master's degree in Public Administration.

Published on: Sep 30, 2026 11:43 AM IST
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