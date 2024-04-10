Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into Sandeshkhali sexual assault case

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into the allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabs in Sandeshkhali. Some women in the area have accused local leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress of sexually harassing them. The court directed the central agency to submit a report on the illegal conversion of agricultural land for pisciculture.

Earlier, the investigation into the attack on a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was handed over to the CBI. "Considering the complexity of the matters in Sandeshkhali, there is no doubt that an impartial investigation should be done. We are of the opinion that the state has to give proper support to whoever agency is given incharge for investigation," the court said.

"A portal/email ID is to be launched for receiving complaints. The District Magistrate should give adequate publicity mentioning the date of release of the same in vernacular," it said.

"The CBI shall file a comprehensive report and also enquire and investigate the grabbing of land. The agency will have the power to enquire anyone, including common people, government departments, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO)s, etc."

"The court will monitor the whole matter closely. CCTV cameras are to be installed on a priority basis within 15 days. LED streetlights are also to be installed. Funds as required shall be given by the state," the court said.

TMC's Sheikh Shahjahan is a key accused in the Sandeshkhali case. Shahjahan, who has been suspended by the ruling party, was arrested by the police in connection with assault on a team of the ED. The police later had to hand over Shahjahan to CBI following an order from the HC.

